The 5-4 ruling of more than 200 pages, made public on Wednesday, plunges the island into further uncertainty as many wonder who will take over from Luma while power outages persist across the U.S. territory and crews continue to repair the grid razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court narrowly backed canceling the government’s contract with Luma Energy, leaving the island uncertain who will manage its troubled power grid as outages continue.

The ruling follows a yearlong government lawsuit over Luma’s performance and the slow pace of grid repairs, despite billions of dollars in federal rebuilding funds. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has narrowly ruled in favor of canceling the government’s contract with Luma Energy following a contentious legal fight with the private power company.

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The 5-4 ruling of more than 200 pages, made public on Wednesday, plunges the island into further uncertainty as many wonder who will take over from Luma while power outages persist across the U.S. territory and crews continue to repair the grid razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Puerto Rico’s government had sued Luma nearly a year ago, following up on a campaign promise made by Gov. Jenniffer González to cancel the contract.