Thousands march in San Juan against soaring energy bills and crumbling infrastructure. Supreme Court cancels Luma Energy contract as residents face 18 percent rate hikes.

Thousands of residents descended upon the streets of San Juan on Friday to voice their fury over the Caribbean territory's skyrocketing utility costs and deteriorating public services. Demonstrators gathered at Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping mall in the Caribbean, for what organizers labeled the 'Day of National Outrage.' The massive turnout included retirees, university students, and bus drivers who traveled from various towns across the island, uniting under the banner of 30 different organizations ranging from labor unions to religious groups. This demonstration marks one of the largest public showings of dissent in the U.S. territory since Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez assumed office in January 2025.

The Core Issue of Soaring Energy Costs

The primary trigger for the widespread mobilization was the recent approval of significantly higher electricity rates for residential customers. Monthly bills for some households have jumped by approximately 18 percent, rising from $229 to $271. These new charges reflect a rate of 33.86 cents per kWh, which is nearly double the 18.3 cents per kWh average paid by residential customers on the U.S. mainland, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Residents are struggling to cope with these financial pressures, with many noting that basic living expenses have become prohibitively expensive. Radamés García Badillo, a 74-year-old retiree, emphasized the severe impact on fixed-income earners who must make every dollar stretch to survive.

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Luma Energy Contract Cancellation Details

Adding to the tension surrounding the energy crisis, Puerto Rico's Supreme Court narrowly approved the cancellation of the government's contract with Luma Energy on Wednesday. Luma Energy, a private firm, had been overseeing the transmission and distribution of power across the island. The ruling came as crews continued to repair a power grid that was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, a system already weakened by years of insufficient maintenance and investment. Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez, formerly the chairman of the Puerto Rico Republican Party and currently affiliated with the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, supported the court's decision to terminate the agreement with the private utility provider.

Stakeholder Reactions and Economic Impact

The cancellation of the Luma Energy contract has ignited a debate regarding future investment and service reliability. While protesters celebrated the decision, industry leaders expressed concern over potential long-term consequences. The Puerto Rico Association of Industries had previously warned that canceling the contract could discourage private investment and jeopardize ongoing infrastructure projects. This warning highlights the complex economic reality facing the island, where the need for affordable service clashes with the necessity of attracting capital for grid modernization. Many residents remain wary, questioning what the future holds for electricity supply without the private oversight of Luma Energy.

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Real-World Consequences for Residents

The daily reality for Puerto Ricans involves frequent and unpredictable power outages that disrupt normal life and increase financial strain. Verónica Ishtar, a 22-year-old visual arts student, reported that electricity went out a dozen times in a single week while she still struggled to pay her power bill. She joined other demonstrators who complained about unreliable water and power services, with some communities going dark for several hours each week. As the protest grew throughout the day, crowds took over one of the island's main highways, forcing its closure and bringing parts of San Juan to a standstill.

Looking Ahead for Public Services

The demonstration underscores the deep frustration felt across the island regarding the quality of essential services and the cost of living. Organizers stated that the outrage was absolute, with citizens citing issues that range from utility failures to economic hardship. As the government navigates the aftermath of the Luma Energy contract cancellation, the focus remains on how to stabilize the grid and reduce costs for consumers. The convergence of economic pressure and infrastructural decay has created a volatile environment, with residents demanding immediate solutions to the problems that have been worsening since Governor Gonzalez took office.