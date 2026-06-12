Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising Gets New Release Date

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has finally confirmed its new release date after multiple delays. The film will be released in Japan this August and is an official sequel to the 2013 film.

One of the biggest movies anime fans will see this year got hit with a major delay, but has finally confirmed its new release date as fans have been waiting a long time to see it.

It introduced fans to a dark and new take on magical girls. The original TV anime did so well that it even continued with a trilogy of feature film efforts. Now it's finally coming back for more. Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has been hit by several delays over the course of its production thus far.

It was even scheduled for a release in February 2026 before being hit by another delay, and has finally set a new release date with a planned launch in Japan this August. The film has gone through multiple delays at this point since it was first slated for a release in 2024, but this is the first time that it has settled on an actual release date.

This could mean that the film is actually going to be coming to theaters this time around, and hopefully there won't be any other delays to the production behind the scenes. If we're lucky, that's going to be the case. We once again extend our deepest gratitude to all of you who have been eagerly awaiting its release, the production team apologized to fans with the confirmation of its new release date. Please wait just a little longer until then.

This one is as an official sequel to the 2013 film, and it's the first brand new story in the timeline in 13 long years. But with this new movie following up a major cliffhanger, it's probably best to get a refresher for it all. The original franchise creators Magica Quartet are involved with the story for new film, and it will be directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for studio SHAFT.

Gen Urobuchi provided the script, Ume Aoki handled the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura composed the music. The original voice cast is all set to return too with Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey all currently confirmed.

Voices for the new characters have yet to be revealed as of this time, nor have any international release plans been announced





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