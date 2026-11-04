Pudu Robotics Launches First Consumer Tomo Self-Sharpening Robot Lawnmower

Pudu Robotics unveils the Tomo, its first consumer robot lawn mower featuring self-sharpening blades and wire-free mapping, launching in Spring 2027.

Pudu Robotics is officially expanding beyond commercial cleaning solutions with the introduction of the Tomo, a new consumer robot lawn mower. This device marks a significant strategic shift for the manufacturer, which has previously focused exclusively on robots for carrying plates in restaurants and scrubbing floors. The Tomo addresses a common pain point in robotic lawn care by integrating an automatic blade sharpening system directly into the charging station. Pudu aims to release the Tomo in Spring 2027, offering three distinct models tailored to different lawn sizes.

Self-Sharpening Technology and Maintenance

The defining feature of the Pudu Tomo is its proprietary SharpLoop system, which eliminates the need for users to manually sharpen blades. Most robot mowers require owners to replace dull blades, a process that is often forgotten and results in brown grass tips. The Tomo returns to its dock after approximately thirty hours of mowing to spin its 65Mn steel rotary blades against a stone edge at a twenty-four-degree angle. This process ensures the blades maintain a precise cutting edge without user intervention. While the company has not disclosed blade replacement costs or lifespan, the corrosion-resistant steel is designed for outdoor durability.

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Blade sharpness is critical for lawn health because dull blades tear grass instead of slicing it. Torn grass tips turn brown within a few days, making a lawn look tired even if it was recently cut. By automating this upkeep, Pudu Robotics brings a maintenance feature common in robot vacuums to the lawn care market for the first time. Users can also manually trigger the sharpening cycle via the companion app if needed. The system uses two 636 W motors to spin a fifteen-point-seven-inch dual-blade deck at up to six thousand RPM. The blade shape creates airflow that lifts flattened grass into the cutting path, while a rear discharge channel pushes clippings behind the deck to prevent clogging in wet conditions.

Navigation Sensors and Mapping

The Tomo eliminates the need for boundary wires or manual mapping during setup by creating a map of your lawn on the first run. Pudu utilizes a navigation sensor system comprising three key components: a 360-degree LiDAR unit, a solid-state sensor, and an AI vision system. The AI vision component distinguishes between grass and hardscaping like paving stones. The system also employs NRTK positioning, which Pudu claims achieves centimeter-level accuracy without requiring a separate base station. This integration allows the robot to plan optimal routes from its initial pass.

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Pudu's extensive history in commercial robotics provides the company with a large dataset to train its AI vision system. This background aims to make the Tomo more reliable than typical consumer models when navigating complex environments. The LiDAR ensures the mower stays on track even in areas with heavy tree cover where GPS signals might weaken. The AI vision system helps the robot identify obstacles and avoid damaging non-grass surfaces. This multi-sensor approach represents a significant upgrade from basic bumper-and-beam navigation found in older models.

Traction, Power, and Model Specifications

All Tomo models feature four-wheel drive with independent hub motors, providing traction on slopes up to forty-five degrees and over obstacles up to two-point-four inches high. The mower deck lifts to follow ground contours, and rear-wheel steering allows for in-place turns. This turning mechanism prevents turf damage that can occur when reversing back and forth. The robot follows the perimeter of the lawn when returning to the dock to keep the cut grass looking fresh. All three variants carry an IPX7 water resistance rating, lift alarms, perimeter alarms, and built-in 4G connectivity.

The Tomo lineup includes the S150, S130, and S115, each designed for specific lawn areas. The S150 supports lawns up to fifty-four thousand square feet and offers two hundred and ten minutes of runtime on a fifteen Amp-hour battery. It can handle fifty mowing zones and maintains the full six thousand RPM blade speed. The S130 covers approximately thirty-two thousand square feet with one hundred and forty minutes of runtime and supports thirty zones. Its blade speed drops to five thousand RPM. The entry-level S115 handles around sixteen thousand square feet, offers one hundred and fifteen minutes of runtime, and supports fifteen zones, also running at five thousand RPM. Pricing has not yet been confirmed for any of these models.