Publishers Withdraw Russell Brand Books After Conviction

Major UK publishers including Hodder & Stoughton and Pan Macmillan have pulled Russell Brand titles from shelves following his conviction for rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

Major publishing houses in the United Kingdom have removed all titles by Russell Brand from physical and digital distribution channels. This decision follows the comedian and author's conviction on Thursday at Southwark Crown Court. The court found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four different women.

Publisher Withdrawals and Sales Halts

Hodder & Stoughton, the publisher behind Brand's 2007 memoir My Booky Wook, confirmed it has withdrawn his books from sale. The memoir was the UK Christmas No.1 bestseller in 2007 and was previously cited during the trial. Jurors examined extracts where Brand boasted about sexual exploits, which prosecutors argued supported accuser accounts. Pan Macmillan, one of Britain's largest publishers, also announced it is withdrawing Brand's titles. The two affected titles are the 2017 novel Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions and the 2019 book Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. Pan Macmillan stated it has no remaining stock for these titles due to lack of demand and has ceased international sales. The publisher refused to comment on future royalty payments to Brand or his company.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault in UK Court

HarperCollins and Canongate Actions

HarperCollins, which released the 2010 follow-up Booky Wook 2: This Time It's Personal, has also pulled Brand's titles from its website. The publisher has been approached for further comment regarding this removal. Canongate published The Pied Piper of Hamelin, a children's retelling illustrated by Chris Riddell, in 2014. The publisher informed the media that this title has been out of print since September 2023. It is unavailable in all formats, including ebook and audio editions. Revolution, Brand's 2014 political manifesto, has similarly fallen out of print. A spokesperson for Century, the Penguin Random House imprint that published Revolution, confirmed it is no longer available.

Retailer Responses and Current Availability

UK book retailer Waterstones has removed Brand's books from its store shelves. A spokesperson for Waterstones stated that listings were removed from the website following publisher confirmation. Only a handful of copies remain in shops and will be returned to the publishers. However, Brand's latest book, How to Become a Christian in Seven Days, remains on sale. This title was published in May by Tucker Carlson Books. This imprint was launched by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in partnership with US publisher Skyhorse. Skyhorse has been approached for comment regarding the continued availability of this specific title.

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Court Convictions and Sentencing Details

Brand, 51, was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court. He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. Jurors also found him guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004. He was cleared of a further count of orally raping that worker in a toilet. Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after meeting her in a corridor in 2005. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009. The court cleared him of raping a woman at a 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He was also found not guilty of attempting to indecently assault an MTV worker in 2001.

Legal Consequences and Future Sentencing

Mr Justice Bentham addressed Brand after the convictions. The judge stated that the conviction for rape inevitably leads to a significant custodial term. A rape conviction can carry a life sentence. Standard maximum determinate sentences often reach up to 19 years depending on severity. Sexual assault convictions carry a maximum sentence of 10 years per count. Brand was interviewed by detectives in July of last year when allegations were put to him. The judge emphasized the serious nature of the offenses committed against the four women involved. The legal process continues as sentencing procedures follow the verdict.