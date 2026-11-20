Tinbad publisher sparks outrage in France by sharing explicit images of Gisèle Pelicot to promote a controversial book that falsely claims she consented to her rape.

Tinbad, a French publishing house, has ignited a fierce controversy and legal scrutiny after distributing explicit images of Gisèle Pelicot to multiple news organizations. The images were disseminated without her permission to promote a newly released book authored by psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris. This unauthorized distribution has been widely condemned as a predatory marketing tactic that exploits a survivor of extreme sexual violence.

Details of Unauthorized Image Distribution

According to a report by the French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, the publisher Tinbad sent the photographs to various media outlets to generate publicity for Ms. Prokhoris' book. The publication, titled 'Controls, the dead ends of a success story,' is scheduled for release on November 26. The images were originally captured by Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, who is a convicted rapist. The publisher did not obtain consent from Gisèle Pelicot to share these private images, which she had provided for informational purposes only.

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Le Canard Enchaîné highlighted that the publisher explicitly lacked authorization to distribute these materials. The report notes that Gisèle Pelicot had shared the images privately and strictly for informational reasons. The unauthorized circulation of these photos to promote a book that challenges the legitimacy of her trauma has been described as a severe violation of her privacy and dignity.

Controversial Claims in Prokhoris Book

Sabine Prokhoris' upcoming book, 'Controls, the dead ends of a success story,' contains a chapter dedicated to the Pelicot rape case. The book explores the concept of coercive control, which Ms. Prokhoris describes as a 'deadly tango.' In this chapter, the author asserts that Gisèle Pelicot 'was in fact consenting' to the rapes she suffered while drugged. This claim directly contradicts the testimony given by Gisèle Pelicot during the 2024 trial.

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Furthermore, the book alleges that the broadcasting of the pornographic images in court and Gisèle's refusal to request a closed session were motivated by 'exhibitionistic enjoyment.' These assertions stand in direct opposition to the facts established during the legal proceedings. The book's narrative attempts to reframe the victim as a perpetrator of her own abuse, a stance that has drawn immediate and harsh criticism from legal experts and advocates for sexual violence survivors.

Legal Response and Victim Advocacy

Gisèle Pelicot's legal team has responded with dismay to the publisher's actions and the book's contents. Her lawyer, Antoine Camus, stated that they are currently evaluating the most appropriate legal actions to take in response to this violation. His colleague, Stéphane Babonneau, emphasized that a line has been crossed by using pornographic photos to support a narrative that paints Gisèle Pelicot as a false victim.

Stéphane Babonneau described the publisher's actions as an attempt to smear the victim rather than engage in legitimate debate. He expressed disbelief that a court decision, which followed two years of investigation and a four-month trial watched by the entire world, could still be challenged in this manner. Babonneau characterized this as another attack on a victim of sexual violence, noting that such tactics are commonly used to discredit survivors.

Background of the Convictions and Trial

The controversy arises nearly two years after a harrowing trial in France exposed the extent of the abuse suffered by Gisèle Pelicot. Her husband of nearly fifty years, Dominique Pelicot, admitted to drugging her for almost a decade and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in southern France. Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to twenty years in prison in December 2024. The trial, which took place in Avignon, resulted in the conviction of fifty other men for rape or other sexual offenses.

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Gisèle Pelicot became a global icon after she waived her right to anonymity, insisting that the shame should shift from victims to perpetrators. Her decision to keep the proceedings public transformed the case into a defining moment in the global fight against sexual violence. Her stance sparked widespread demonstrations in her support and earned her admiration across international borders. Tinbad has been approached for comment regarding these developments.