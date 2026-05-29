Public Service Commission Passes Georgia Power’s Costs to Ratepayers

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. ATLANTA — Today, despite the efforts of two commissioners, the Georgia Public Service Commission agreed to allow Georgia Power to continue automatically passing along all of its fuel costs to ratepayers rather than creating an incentive for the utility company ...

Today, despite the efforts of two commissioners, the Georgia Public Service Commission agreed to allow Georgia Power to continue automatically passing along all of its fuel costs to ratepayers rather than creating an incentive for the utility company to better manage fuel costs.

The commission approved a proposed stipulation agreement in Georgia Power’s 2026 Fuel Cost Recovery docket. Commissioner Peter Hubbard, however, made two motions to amend the agreement– to investigate several issues including transportation costs, hedging efficacy, and Georgia Power’s uneconomic decision to run coal plants, which cost customers $152 million; and to hold back 10% of the uneconomic coal dispatch, or $15.2 million, unless Georgia Power could provide evidence to justify its coal use.

Commissioner Alicia Johnson supported the new initiatives, but Commissioners Jason Shaw, Bubba McDonald, and Tricia Pridemore voted them down. In response to the decision, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy released the following statements:Michael Hawthorne, Campaign Organizing Strategist for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign.

“Commissioners Shaw, Pridemore and McDonald have allowed Georgia Power to shirk all responsibility to pay for its own decisions and its own mistakes. With no incentive to control costs or reduce the use of uneconomic coal plants, Georgia Power continues to get a free pass. The PSC must hold Georgia Power accountable, investigating decisions that cost ratepayers millions and finding new ways to share costs between electric bill payers and Georgia Power.

” “While the roughly $4 reduction to the average monthly bill is better than Georgia Power’s original proposal, today’s decision still leaves major accountability issues unresolved,” said“This decision largely preserves a system where nearly all fuel costs are passed directly onto customers. But this docket also exposes growing concerns that not all customers are carrying those costs equally.

As Commission staff and intervenors highlighted, the company’s RTP structure, which is used primarily by data centers, may allow some of the fuel costs tied to the explosive load growth that these facilities are responsible for, being shifted onto residential and small business customers instead. ” “We applaud Commissioners Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson for trying to reduce the fuel cost portion of Georgia Power electric bills.

We are disappointed that the rest of the Commission is protecting the status quo,” saidThe Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person’s right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action.

For more information, visit Press releases about cleantech products, cleantech companies, or other cleantech news. Some of these may be underwritten by the companies. For more information, or to get your press release into our Newswire Corner, go to





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One-Vote Margin Shakes Up Perry County Commission Race After 26 YearsIn Perry County, Alabama, challenger Donald Bennett leads incumbent Albert Turner Jr. by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted, potentially ending Turner's 26-year tenure. Turner is considering a hand recount and has raised concerns about voter confusion and irregularities.

Read more »

Georgia high school graduates, dad killed after large tree smashes into car — days after commencementA Georgia high school graduate, his girlfriend who also received her diploma, and his dad were killed in a freak accident when a large tree smashed into their car on a highway.

Read more »

Four Big Keys to Advancing To The Super Regionals For Georgia Tech BaseballGeorgia Tech has had one of the best seasons in program history, but they are trying to make it farther than any Yellow Jackets team has in the past 20 years.

Read more »

The Costco Hauler That Hit 172 MPH On A Georgia Public RoadA Georgia deputy clocked a three-row family SUV at 172 mph, just 8 mph shy of what Dodge says the Durango Hellcat can do

Read more »