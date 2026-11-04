Public Opposes Slave Trade Reparations While Apology Support Grows

A new YouGov poll reveals two-thirds of Britons reject financial reparations for the slave trade, though support for a formal apology remains high across demographics and political lines.

A significant majority of the British public opposes financial compensation for the historical transatlantic slave trade, according to new research published by YouGov. The poll highlights a deep divide in national sentiment, with approximately two-thirds of respondents rejecting the concept of direct reparations. This resistance spans across all major political affiliations, creating a complex backdrop for government policy discussions in the United Kingdom.

Public Sentiment on Reparations and Apologies

YouGov research conducted on November 1 and 2 underscores the extent of opposition to monetary compensation for slavery. Specifically, 49 per cent of Britons are strongly against paying reparations, while an additional 13 per cent hold somewhat opposing views. In stark contrast, support for a formal government apology is considerably higher, with 52 per cent of the public backing the idea. Of those supporting an apology, 25 per cent expressed strong agreement, while 37 per cent remained against such a declaration.

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Demographic breakdowns reveal significant variations in opinion. Among white Britons, only 17 per cent support reparations, whereas 43 per cent of ethnic minority respondents favor such payments. Similarly, support for a formal apology rises from 49 per cent among white Britons to 71 per cent among ethnic minorities. Political loyalty also influences these stances, as 68 per cent of Labour voters who backed the party in 2024 support an apology, while large majorities of Conservative and Reform UK supporters oppose it.

Andy Burnham's Dialogue Proposal Sparks Debate

The debate intensified following comments made by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham during the Commonwealth Summit this week. Burnham proposed offering a formal apology as part of a structured dialogue with other nations. This suggestion has triggered considerable controversy, with critics warning that acknowledging historical wrongs could legally or morally open the door for substantial reparations demands. Burnham has previously suggested debt write-offs and downgrades for affected countries as alternatives to cash payments.

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Burnham emphasized the need for meaningful engagement rather than immediate financial settlements. He stated that the government must take time to listen during these structured dialogues. His approach contrasts with previous historical efforts, such as the stance taken by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, which involved expressing sorrow but was later walked back by Downing Street. Burnham indicated that discussing specific financial contributions is premature while the dialogue process is still in its early stages.

Government Stance and International Relations

High-ranking officials have sought to clarify the UK government's position on historical accountability. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband pledged that British taxpayers will not pay an additional penny for reparations due to this shift in approach. When asked if a formal apology could be ready by the G20 leaders' summit in Manchester next November, Miliband broadly confirmed it would be. He insisted that the new strategy focuses on cooperative work rather than financial liability.

Miliband acknowledged that partners in the Caribbean and Africa have been bruised by the past and felt the UK wanted to sweep the issue under the carpet. He expressed a sense of relief that there is now a shared interest in moving the Commonwealth forward through dialogue. The UK is currently allocating £40 million over three years to accelerate critical infrastructure investments, including green energy projects in the Caribbean. This funding comes from existing aid budgets, with the government also prepared to support health and education initiatives in Commonwealth states.

Key Figures and Future Steps

King Charles addressed the historical context during his keynote speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). While he avoided suggesting a formal apology, stating that 'we cannot change the past,' he acknowledged that the transatlantic slave trade still casts a shadow. He described the shameful chapter of history as something that fills his heart with horror and soul with profound personal sorrow. The King pointedly refused to engage in the apology debate, focusing instead on the present and future.

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The call for accountability has grown in recent years, with St Lucia Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), stating the bloc is ready to engage. The Prime Minister has been repeatedly refusing to guarantee that no additional taxpayer money will be spent, contrasting with Miliband's clear stance. The UK government continues to meet with leaders, such as the President of Ghana, to ensure the dialogue process is managed correctly. The focus remains on constructive cooperation rather than financial restitution.