Public opposes assisted dying without full scrutiny, majority in every constituency

A mega-poll conducted by Whitestone Insight on behalf of The Other Half think tank revealed that fewer than one in 10 voters think legalising assisted dying should be a priority for their local MP. The poll also showed widespread opposition to any bid to force through already-failed legislation. Despite the failure of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, supporters of assisted dying have indicated they might try and revive the legislation. The poll showed a majority in every single British constituency do not want their MP to support a law pushed through Parliament without full scrutiny by both Houses.

Fewer than one in 10 voters think legalising assisted dying should be a priority for their local MP, according to a new mega-poll. The MRP poll, a constituency-level modelling technique, revealed widespread opposition to any bid to force through already-failed legislation.

Despite the failure of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, supporters of assisted dying have hinted they might try and revive the legislation. The poll showed a majority in every single British constituency do not want their MP to support a law pushed through Parliament without full scrutiny by both Houses. Despite the pressure from assisted dying campaigners, voters in neither Ms Edwards' nor Mr George's constituency wanted their local MP to front such a bid.

The MRP poll suggested voters in neither Ms Edwards' nor Mr George's constituency wanted their MP to support a law pushed through without full scrutiny and approval by both Houses. The public was overwhelmingly opposed to pushing a non-manifesto commitment into law without approval and full scrutiny by both Houses. The proposed law change of assisted dying should require the highest level of scrutiny, not a procedural manoeuvre to get around the House of Lords to force it into law





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Assisted Dying Terminally Ill Adults (End Of Life) Bill Parliament Act Kim Leadbeater Labour MP Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George Lauren Edwards St Ives Constituency Rochester And Strood Lowestoft Public Opinion Assisted Dying Bill Royal Medical Colleges Equalities And Human Rights Commission

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