Public Investment in Medical Research is Crucial for Advancing Healthcare

An op-ed argues that private investment cannot replace the vital role of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in funding groundbreaking medical research.

Private investment in pharmaceutical research cannot replace the National Institutes of Health ( NIH ). Both public investment and the private sector are essential for the United States to remain a global leader in healthcare. Michelle Francl-Donnay, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College and author, argues that groundbreaking work at the NIH has resulted in life-changing medications.

She cites her own experience, stating that without the NIH-funded drug she takes for a neurodegenerative disease, she would struggle with basic daily tasks like writing, walking, or even brushing her teeth. Francl-Donnay emphasizes that the drug allows her to work full-time and contribute to the tax system that supports the NIH. She further points to the vast impact of NIH funding on numerous FDA-approved drugs between 2010 and 2019, including Shingrix for shingles, Dulaglutide for type 2 diabetes, Stelara for Crohn's disease, various cancer treatments like Keytruda and aflibercept, and even her own research on the mechanism of the anti-cancer drug taxol. Francl-Donnay stresses that academic research funded by the NIH is freely shared, amplifying its benefits, while commercial companies prioritize shareholder interests and may not undertake the same level of risk. She concludes by urging readers to contact their representatives and voice their support for continued public investment in biomedical research, warning that cuts to NIH funding could have devastating consequences for individuals and society as a whole





