Public Health Alert Issued for Measles Exposure on Public Transportation in Hudson County, New Jersey

A new case of measles has been confirmed in Hudson County, New Jersey, and the individual traveled on public transportation while potentially contagious. Anyone who used the affected routes during the specified dates and times is urged to get checked for measles.

New Jersey 's Department of Health has issued a public health alert regarding a newly confirmed case of measles in Hudson County . The infected individual, a resident of Hudson County , had close contact with another person who had already been diagnosed with measles. This case is not linked to any previous measles cases reported in New Jersey . \Complicating matters, the infected individual traveled on various public transportation routes while potentially contagious.

The state Department of Health urges anyone who utilized the following routes during the specified dates and times to consider getting checked for measles. \Symptoms of measles typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually emerges between three and five days after initial symptoms appear. The rash often begins as flat red spots on the face, at the hairline, and spreads downward to the neck, chest, arms, legs, and feet. Individuals who suspect they may have contracted measles are advised to contact their local health department or healthcare provider before visiting an emergency department or medical office. It's important to note that people potentially exposed to measles could develop symptoms as late as September 11th if infected





Measles Hudson County New Jersey Public Health Public Transportation Exposure

