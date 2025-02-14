Public Divided on Trump's Immigration Crackdown: New Poll

A new NPR/Ipsos poll reveals a complex picture of public opinion on President Trump's immigration policies. While support exists for certain restrictions like expanding the border wall, many of his controversial proposals, such as ending birthright citizenship and allowing arrests in schools and churches, face significant opposition.

A new NPR/Ipsos poll reveals a growing public acceptance of certain immigration restrictions, particularly measures like expanding the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. While a significant portion of respondents support President Trump 's call for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, many aspects of his comprehensive immigration crackdown are met with disapproval, especially among Democrats and independents.

For instance, proposals like restricting birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents and allowing immigration authorities to make arrests in schools and churches face widespread opposition from these groups.Despite the apparent support for immigration restrictions in theory, the poll highlights a lack of consensus on the specifics. Immigration consistently ranks as a more pressing concern for Republican voters compared to other demographics. The poll found that 47% of Republicans consider immigration a top issue, a significantly higher percentage than the 19% of independents and 9% of Democrats who share this view. Although 23% of respondents overall ranked immigration as a major concern, it still trails behind inflation and rising costs, which emerged as the top priority for 47% of the poll participants.The poll delves into the complexities of public opinion on immigration, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints. While nearly one-third of respondents believe the current immigration restrictions are excessive, a comparable number (29%) argue they are insufficient. The survey also uncovered support for controversial measures, such as limiting cooperation with immigration authorities and deploying the U.S. military to apprehend undocumented immigrants. Notably, 80% of Republicans advocate for the deportation of all undocumented immigrants and perceive the recent surge in migrant encounters at the southern border as an invasion. However, the poll also suggests that some Trump supporters harbor reservations about his immigration policies. While acknowledging the need for border security, some respondents express concerns about curtailing legal pathways for refugees and immigrants deserving of humanitarian protection. The proposal to end birthright citizenship, which has been temporarily blocked by federal judges, faces strong opposition from a majority of Americans, with less than a third expressing support for it. Similarly, the White House's plan to detain undocumented immigrants at the Guantánamo Bay naval station in Cuba lacks widespread approval, garnering only 36% support





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMMIGRATION TRUMP BORDER WALL BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP DEPORTATION PUBLIC OPINION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans Divided Over Trump Administration's Immigration PolicyA recent survey reveals a split in American opinion on the Trump administration's policy of arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants. While half support the policy, a significant portion opposes it, leading to a sharp partisan divide.

Read more »

KSAT Q&A: Immigration attorney discusses impact of President Trump’s executive order aiming immigration processImmigration attorney Lance Curtright joined the KSAT Q&A on Wednesday with Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to discuss the impact of President Donald Trump’s executive order for immigration process, including what it means to have birthright citizenship.

Read more »

Trump's Agenda Faces Mixed Public Reaction: Poll Highlights Divided Views on Key PoliciesA recent poll reveals divided public opinion on several key policies that Donald Trump plans to implement during his second term as president.

Read more »

Trump's Second Term Agenda: Divided Public Opinion on Key ProposalsThe Associated Press-NORC poll reveals mixed public support for President Trump's key policies for his second term. While some proposals like eliminating taxes on tips enjoy significant backing, others like pardoning January 6th rioters and imposing tariffs face strong opposition.

Read more »

Trump's Approval Ratings Surge in Second Term, But Public Remains DividedPresident Donald Trump's approval ratings have seen a significant boost in his second term, surpassing those recorded during his entire first term. However, public opinion remains divided along partisan lines, with strong support from Republicans and disapproval from Democrats.

Read more »

Trump immigration proposals could hurt public safety, experts sayA Nicaraguan woman staying legally in the US has chosen to leave because of concern over President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign for mass deportations.

Read more »