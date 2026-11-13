Public defender blames police pursuit for deadly scooter crash in San Francisco

The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office claimed police crossed the line in a chase in October and likely costed a man his life.

The public defender’s office said it wants the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability to review this case, saying police went too far. The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office claimed police crossed the line in a chase in October and likely costed a man his life.

Now, it wants the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability to investigate. Sergio Quintana reports. The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office claimed police crossed the line in a chase in October and likely costed a man his life. Now, it wants the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability to investigate.

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The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office released a video that appears to be from a security camera. It shows a man racing away from police on a scooter. The public defender’s office says that man was their client, 56-year-old Edwin Adamsm and they claim the officer then tried to tackle him, causing the crash. According to San Francisco police, Adams flew that scooter and hit the bus stand headfirst.

That’s an injury that turned out to be fatal. According to the SFPD, the chase started after officers spotted Adams in the area and saw that he was wanted on a warrant. The public defender said that warrant was from the sheriff’s department relating to an ankle monitor and wasn’t a crime that warranted a chase.

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“His ankle monitor had expired, which is why the warrant had issued. It’s unclear if he knew that. Our office didn’t know that the warrant had issued,” Zac Dillon with the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office said. The public defender’s office said it wants the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability to review this case, saying police went too far.

“Definitely, whether the pursuit should have been initiated at all, right? ” Dillon said.

“That’s the first thing that should be looked at. And then also whether the use of force was necessary. ” The public defender’s office also claims the SFPD was dishonest in how it initially described the incident to the press. It said police said nothing about tackling Adams, saying only that he"lost control and crashed.

" The San Francisco Police Officers Association vehemently denied that claim. In a statement, the POA said, in part, “The public defenders’ allegations are misleading and misplaced. Claims that the officers acted with malice are not supported by information available to us. ”A police department spokesman said this case has already been referred to the district attorney’s office for their review, and they added no further comment.