Public Concern Over Data Centers Sparks Surge in State-Level Legislative Actions Across US

Growing public opposition to the resource-intensive nature of AI and cloud data centers is driving a wave of legislative proposals in oVer 30 states, aiming to regulate electricity and water consumption, impose moratoriums, and increase transparency for ratepayers and communities.

The rapid expansion of data centers to support artificial intelligence and other digital services is sparking intense public and legislative debates across the United States.

Communities are increasingly concerned about the substantial electricity and water consumption associated with these facilities, as well as the noise pollution they generate. A recent poll revealed that a significant majority - 70% - of Americans oppose the construction of AI data centers in their local areas, with nearly half expressing strong opposition.

This public sentiment is translating into concrete political action, with a surge of legislative proposals aimed at regulating or halting new data center developments. according to Multistate, a firm tracking state and local policy, bills related to data centers have been introduced in 30 states this year alone, a dramatic increase from the fewer than 200 bills filed across over 40 states during the entirety of 2025. The primary driver of this concern is the immense energy demand of data centers. in 2024, these facilities consumed an estimated 183 terawatt-hours of electricity, a figure that continues to rise with the proliferation of AI workloads.

This demand places strain on regional power grids and can contribute to rising utility costs for consumers. In response, several states are exploring measures to curb growth or impose stricter regulations. the New York legislature recently passed the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which would impose a one-year moratorium on permits for "large data centers" - defined as facilities with a peak demand of 20 megawatts or more.

The bill is currently pending Governor Kathy Hochul's signature, who has acknowledged the pressure to address the influx of proposed projects. However, not all efforts to ban data centers have succeeded. A proposed moratorium in Maine, which would have been the first of its kind in the nation, was vetoed by Governor Janet Mills because it lacked an exemption for a project already in development. Other states are pursuing different regulatory avenues.

California is considering legislation that would require the state's Public Utilities Commission to study the impact of data centers on the grid and on ratepayers. Ohio enacted a law in March to allow natural gas utilities to serve large-load customers, a category that includes data centers. Utah also passed a law restricting local tax-increment subsidies for such facilities. Beyond electricity, water usage is a critical and growing point of contention.

Data centers require vast amounts of water for cooling systems. A single large AI data center could consume approximately 2 million liters, or 530,000 gallons,daily. This has raised alarms in regions facing water scarcity. In response, multiple states have introduced bills mandating that data centers writeup their water consumption.

At the federal level, the proposed POWER Act (Protecting Our Water, Energy, and Ratepayers Act) would require data centers to generate thier own power and impose strict transparency and permitting requirements for water use. California legislators have also proposed a bill that would prohibit local agencies from approving permits for data center construction or expansion if it increases maximum peak water employ.

The confluence of these factors - energy intensity, water demand, cost impacts and noise - has created a challenging environment for the data center industry. Developers face mounting pressure to provide clearer assessments of thier projects' environmental and community impacts, while governments at all levels are grappling with how to balance technological and econOmic benefits against resource conservation and public welfare. The trend suggests a prolonged period of scrutiny and potential regulatory constraint on the industry's growth trajectory





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Data Centers Artificial Intelligence Electricity Consumption Water Usage State Legislation Public Opposition Utility Costs AI Infrastructure Regulatory Moratorium Energy Grid Water Resources Tech Policy Resource Management Community Impact

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