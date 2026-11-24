Public Citizen calls for investigation into suspiciously timed prediction market bets on Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, citing potential insider trading risks on platforms like Polymarket.

Robert Weissman, co-president of the advocacy group Public Citizen, has formally called for a regulatory investigation into suspiciously timed prediction market wagers regarding the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer of Nvidia. The demand follows reports that specific accounts placed substantial bets on Polymarket and Kalshi within hours of the AI chip giant's board announcing Huang's return to the role.

Suspicious Account Activity and Payouts

Public Citizen highlighted several specific betting patterns that warrant immediate scrutiny by financial regulators. One account remained inactive for nearly twelve months before placing approximately $18,000 on the outcome that no successor to Huang would be named by year-end. This account ultimately cashed out for more than $128,000. Another trader placed over $20,000 on the no-successor outcome and over $8,000 that Huang would return by December 31, securing a total payout of roughly $200,000.

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Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps provided additional evidence supporting the call for an inquiry. The firm identified two distinct clusters of Polymarket accounts that collectively earned more than $340,000 by correctly betting on Huang's reinstatement. All accounts in these clusters focused exclusively on Nvidia-related markets and began trading within minutes of their creators depositing initial funds.

Timing and Market Scale

The timing of these transactions raises significant red flags regarding potential insider information. Bubblemaps reported that the first cluster of five accounts was funded on November 16, while a second group of eleven accounts was funded on a Monday, just hours before the official board announcement. One anonymous account began placing bets shortly after 2 a.m. Eastern Time, purchasing contracts paying out if Huang returned by late November.

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At the time of the transaction, the market assigned only a 3% probability to this scenario, meaning the contracts cost just 3 cents apiece. Despite the low odds, the trader also bought similar contracts for a December return. The volume of activity was substantial, with more than $14 million traded between Friday and Monday, including $8.6 million on Monday morning alone. This activity made the Nvidia market Kalshi's seventh-largest active platform and its largest non-sports and non-election market.

Regulatory Concerns and Industry Response

Robert Weissman stated that the timing of these bets raises questions sufficient to merit an official investigation, even if individual traders might simply have been fortunate. Weissman contrasted the prediction markets with well-regulated capital markets, which possess reasonable, albeit sometimes inadequate, safeguards. He described the current prediction market environment as a Wild West situation that invites insider self-enrichment without providing any social benefit.

Weissman argued that it is time to shut down these platforms entirely. However, he acknowledged that political realities might require tolerating their existence in the interim. In such a scenario, he demanded much stronger prohibitions on insider dealing and significantly beefed up consumer protections to prevent ordinary participants from being exploited by those with privileged information.