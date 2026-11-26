Pacifica is warning members of the public to stay away from the town's beaches after a section of the Pacifica Municipal Pier crumbled into the ocean.

Pacifica City Manager Sean Charpentier said the city is working to repair its seawall after powerful waves caused damage and flooding Wednesday.

"Large waves, powerful currents, and rising water levels pose a serious safety risk," the city said in a statement. "Your safety is our priority. Please use caution, follow all road closures, and help us spread the word to keep our community and visitors safe.

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"The"L-shaped" portion at the end of the pier collapsed as waves and king tides battered the coastline, flooding roads along the shore. The beach and water near the pier are closed and dangerous, especially since there is likely debris in the water from the pier. People should not touch or move any debris that washes up on the beach, the city said.