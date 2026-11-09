Pubity's Food Series ‘Try Each Other’s’ Launches On Tubi

Popular foodie series Try Each Other’s has launched on Tubi. The series is from Pubity and marks its first streaming deal with Fox-owned Tubi.

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The format involves people from different generations and nationalities trying each other’s cuisines based on specific themes. They then review and score the food and offer up unfiltered reactions. The show has generational face-offs such as Boomers vs. Gen Z, regional comparisons such as UK vs. U.S., and covers social media cooking trends. It has featured film and TV talent including John Cena, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Mo Gilligan.

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Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, Roku Media President Charlie Collier Leaving The Fold As Fox Sets Exec Team After Roku Close The digital numbers for the show are strong. Since launching on Pubity’s Food Channel last October, the series has garnered over 120M views across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok and has 315,000 followers and subscribers across those platforms. Watch time for the show tops 3.8M hours. Tubi, meanwhile, has over 110M monthly users.

The show will be carried on Tubi in the U.S. and internationally. Season 1 has launched on the platform and the second season will follow, with two new episodes per week.has become one of our most popular series and brings to life Pubity’s mission to create and distribute content that puts a smile on people’s faces,” said Iyrah Williams, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Pubity Group.

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“We are grateful Tubi is empowering creators to reach new audiences and elevate their businesses while maintaining their authenticity and creative control.was announced as the deal was finalized. Bloomberg reports that Sirius XM plans to announce her as its next CEO.

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