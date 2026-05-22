Pubgoers urged to buy their own drinks to stay heart–healthy

Scientists from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) advise people to resist the pressure to buy everyone a pint during the long bank holiday weekend to maintain heart health. They warn that overindulgence during bank holidays can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. The charity also suggests strategies like 'zebra–stripping' and limiting alcohol intake to stay heart–healthy.

There's nothing more British than getting a round in at the pub – but punters are being urged to buy their own drinks this bank holiday.

Scientists from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said the long weekend could be more heart–healthy if people resist the pressure to buy everyone a pint. They warned the run of bank holidays in spring often leads to over–indulgence, and that drinking too much alcohol on a regular basis is linked to a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.

While the rounds system is a British tradition, the BHF said opting out could be a simple trick to keep alcohol intake in moderation. Buying your own drinks, on the other hand, avoids social pressure to drink more than you might want. The charity also suggested Brits could try 'zebra–striping' – a strategy which involves getting a non–alcoholic drink between each alcoholic one to slow you down.

'Drinking can often be involved in enjoyable activities like catching up with friends or watching sport,' Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at BHF said. 'It is a part of many people's lives and can be difficult to avoid. 'As well as avoiding rounds and trying zebra–striping, we would suggest that people try to have several alcohol–free days each week and try not to exceed the maximum recommended weekly limit of 14 units of alcohol.

The BHF warned a single unit of alcohol contains around 60 calories and a 175ml glass of wine contains roughly 159 calories. This is about the same amount as half a cheeseburger or two custard cream biscuits.

A pint of average strength beer, meanwhile, works out at around 182 calories – about the same as a 35g bag of crisps. In addition, many drinks and mixers contain a lot of added sugar, which increases their calorie content. People may also find they eat more than they usually would, or choose less healthy foods, after drinking.

'Being heart–healthy doesn't have to mean going without the things you enjoy,' Ms Parker said. 'Small changes to social activities and home routines can add up to a healthier lifestyle. ' The BHF recommends ordering bottles or smaller glasses instead of pints and larger drinks. It also suggests switching to soft drinks and – if it makes things easier for you socially – letting people assume they are alcoholic.

Alcohol–free versions of your favourite drink can also contain less calories, the BHF said. Calorie comparison





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British Heart Foundation Pubs Bank Holidays Alcohol Heart Health Social Pressure Zebra–Stripping Alcohol Intake Heart Attacks Strokes Calories Alcohol–Free Days Heart–Healthy Lifestyle Alcohol–Related Cancer Cardiovascular Disease

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