Krafton and Bentley have teamed up to bring three Bentley models to PUBG Mobile — available now through Jan. 12, 2027.

Krafton and Bentley have teamed up to bring three Bentley models to PUBG Mobile — available now through Jan. 12, 2027. PUBG Mobile has partnered with Bentley, adding three luxury vehicles players can drive from now through January 12, 2027.

The PUBG Mobile Bentley collab includes the Continental GTC Mulliner, Flying Spur Mulliner, and Bentayga Azure. Each Bentley in PUBG Mobile comes in multiple exclusive finishes, including Verdant, Kingfisher, Snow Quartz, and more. PUBG Mobile players can also unlock Bentley-themed items like a parachute, driver outfits, sunglasses, rims, and calipers.in the latest luxury car collaboration.

Also read Hello Kitty Island Adventure Partners With Formula 1 For Racing Collaboration

Starting today and running all the way until January 12, 2027, players will be able to get behind the wheel of either the Continental GTC Mulliner, Flying Spur Mulliner, or Bentayga Azure. All of them are available in a selection of exclusive finishes for the game, as well as being given a wide range of Bentley-themed collectibles and accessories to kind of make you feel like you're driving in your own custom car.

We have the finer details below on how the collaboration will run, as you've got a whole two months to drive around the game in style.. The Continental GTC Mulliner, a luxury convertible grand tourer, combines elegant styling with exceptional craftsmanship and is available in three finishes: Verdant, Silver Flash and Ice Wave. The Flying Spur Mulliner, a luxury performance sedan offered in Kingfisher and Golden Glimmer, offers a blend of handcrafted luxury with stylish interiors.

Advertisement

Completing the line-up, the Bentayga Azure, a luxury SUV known for its comfort and distinctive design, is available in Snow Quartz and Prismatic. Alongside the new vehicles, players can unlock a range of Bentley-themed accessories. The Bentley Parachute 2026 adds a touch of luxury to every drop, while the Driver Set and matching Driver Sunglasses, available in Green and Pink, let players add signature Bentley-inspired style to their in-game look.

Players can further customize their Bentley vehicles with seven brake caliper colors – Red, Orange, Green, Blue, Gold, White and Black – alongside a selection of wheel designs, including Polished Edge Rims, 5-Spoke Polished Rims, Black and Full Black variants. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. KPop Demon Hunters have a new experience they can literally walk through in Philadelphia, as Netflix House has opened their doors for it. Nerdy Food: Wholly Releases New Squeezable Guacamole and Avocado Wholly has made its guacamole and avocado products more accessible with new squeezable 10-ounce squeeze packs available in Mild, Spicy Jalapeño and Sea Salt.

Moen wants to help everyone who is going to be playing Grand Theft Auto VI for the next few weeks stay hygienic with a custom gaming bathtubCritical Role has revealed the full cast for the next Daggerheart miniseries, Reign Of The Weredragon, set to kick off on January 13, 2027Dice Throne has dropped a new Starter Set, as well as two specific holiday-themed character options ahead of the holidaysKrafton and Bentley have teamed up to bring three Bentley models to PUBG Mobile — available now through Jan. 12, 2027.

Advertisement

Critical Role Unveils The"Reign Of The Weredragon" Cast Critical Role has revealed the full cast for the next Daggerheart miniseries, Reign Of The Weredragon, set to kick off on January 13, 2027Dice Throne has dropped a new Starter Set, as well as two specific holiday-themed character options ahead of the holidaysGoat Simulator 3 Officially Launches Ticket to Dizzyworld Expansion Goat Simulator 3 has officially launched the Ticket to Dizzyworld expansion, a paid DLC now available on PC and consoles.