PUBG Mobile Delivers Ford Mustang GTD and F-150 Raptor R, Adds Ford-Themed Customization Items and Vehicles

In a new collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Ford, players can unlock the Ford Mustang GTD and Ford F-150 Raptor R for driving in the game. Ford-themed customizations and items like an ornament and a parachute are also part of the package.

PUBG Mobile has revealed its latest collaboration with Ford , adding the Ford Mustang GTD and the Ford F-150 Raptor R; players can unlock Ford -themed customizations and drive the new vehicles in-game.

PUBG Mobile teams with Ford, adding the Mustang GTD and F-150 Raptor R as drivable vehicles through July 7. The Ford Mustang GTD brings track-focused speed and racing-inspired style, with Spirit of America and Verdant Legend. The Ford F-150 Raptor R delivers off-road power, control, and rugged handling in Ruby Red and Orange Flame. PUBG Mobile players can unlock Ford-themed upgrades, a parachute, an ornament, and milestone rewards





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Ford PUBG Mobile Collaboration Cars Customization Ford Mustang GTD Ford F-150 Raptor R Track-Focused Off-Road Power Racing-Inspired Rugged Handling Track-Focused Car Monster Truck Version Powered By Ford Track-Focused Performance Car Monster Truck Version Of Ford's Flagship High-

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