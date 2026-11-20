Nutritionist Rob Hobson analyzes the healthiest and worst pub snacks. Discover how crisps, scampi fries, and peanuts compare in calories, fat, and salt content.

The approach of the Christmas party season signals a month-long period of frequent evening socializing at pubs and wine bars across the UK. This shift in routine inevitably replaces proper evening meals with convenient bar snacks like packets of crisps and pork scratchings alongside alcoholic drinks. A pressing question arises regarding the specific impact this snack habit has on individual health, particularly when considering the nutritional content of these common choices. Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson, author of The Low Appetite Cookbook, asserts that some pub snacks do not deserve their poor reputation.

Calories and Salt in Pub Snacks

Hobson emphasizes the critical importance of monitoring calories, fat, and salt intake during these social events. Alcohol consumption stimulates appetite, which naturally leads individuals to consume larger quantities of food than they typically would. The nutritional profiles of these snacks vary significantly, with some like peanuts and olives providing useful nutrients alongside their calorie count, while others offer little beyond fat, salt, and energy. Hobson notes that if an individual is genuinely hungry, a snack containing more protein or fiber is likely to be more satisfying and sustainable.

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Nutritional Profile of Crisps

While a standard twenty-five gram packet of crisps contains approximately one hundred and twenty-five to one hundred and thirty-five calories and about one gram of saturated fat, they provide relatively little protein or fiber. The processing of potatoes into crisps substantially increases fat and calorie content while causing a loss of natural nutrients like potassium and vitamin C. However, most popular brands are surprisingly low in salt, containing around zero point three grams, which represents approximately five percent of the daily recommended limit. Hobson recommends choosing plain salted varieties over highly flavored options to avoid unnecessary preservatives and artificial flavorings.

The Reality of Scampi Fries

Launched in the nineteen eighties by manufacturer Smiths, Scampi Fries are currently the top-selling packaged pub snack in the UK. Despite their name, these vegetarian snacks contain zero shellfish and are made from a cereal-based mixture that is fried and flavored to resemble langoustine tail meat. A standard twenty-seven gram bag contains around zero point eight grams of salt, which is more than thirteen percent of the recommended six grams daily. This snack is also higher in calories, totaling one hundred and forty-eight, with fifty percent more saturated fat than crisps and a quarter teaspoon of added sugar.

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Peanuts as a Healthier Option

A thirty-gram handful of peanuts is considered one of the healthiest snacks to enjoy alongside a pint, providing seven to eight grams of protein and fiber comparable to a banana. These nuts also supply magnesium for muscle and nerve function, vitamin E to protect cells from damage, and niacin for energy metabolism. Most of the fat in peanuts is unsaturated, which is better for cardiovascular health than the saturated fats found in many pastry-based snacks. Research links regular nut consumption with a reduced risk of heart disease, making them a top choice for nutrition-conscious consumers.

Portion Control and Future Choices

Despite their nutritional benefits, peanuts are calorie-dense, with a thirty-gram serving containing roughly one hundred and seventy to one hundred and eighty calories. Hobson warns that portion size is crucial because large bags in pubs are easy to overeat, and many salted varieties now contain less salt than crisps. For instance, Sainsbury's salted peanuts contain only zero point two grams of salt per thirty grams. Sticking to a standard serving size is essential to maintain the health benefits associated with this popular bar snack during the festive season.