Pub landlady withdraws plans to build homes on Tony Martin's land due to wildlife concerns

A former pub landlady who inherited £2.5million from shotgun farmer Tony Martin has withdrawn plans to build homes on his land amid concerns about the damage to wildlife. Jacqueline Wadsley and her husband David had applied to convert five run-down detached barns into ten new homes on Mr Martin's land at Bleak House Farm in Emneth Hungate, Norfolk.

A former pub landlady who inherited £2.5million from shotgun farmer Tony Martin has withdrawn plans to build homes on his land amid concerns about the damage to wildlife.

Jacqueline Wadsley, 52, was named as the sole beneficiary in February of the estate of Mr Martin who shot dead a teenage burglar at his remote farmhouse in August 1999. She and her husband David, 45, had applied to convert five run-down detached barns into ten new homes on Mr Martin's land at Bleak House Farm in Emneth Hungate, Norfolk. But documents submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council have revealed they have ditched the application.

It followed the council's ecology officer, Claire Wiggs, raising concerns that 'no ecological information' had been included in the proposal and calling for 'preliminary' assessments on wildlife to be carried out.

'It is possible that protected species are present on the site including breeding birds, reptiles and roosting bats and could be impacted by the proposals,' she said in a report. 'There are known records of roosting pipistrelle within 1km and badgers within 2km of the site. ' Ms Wiggs stated that a preliminary ecological appraisal, including a 'preliminary roost assessment', was needed to assess the likely presence or absence of protected species.

Jacqueline Wadsley, 52, and her husband David (pictured) inherited shotgun farmer Tony Martin's land Norfolk County Council's highways development management officer, Richard Smith, described the single carriageway road leading to the farm as 'inadequate', as it featured no footway or dedicated cycle links and had poor visibility He also suggested that the ten homes on the site would produce 60 vehicle movements a day which would be to 'the detriment of highway safety'. The plans should be scaled down to 'no more than four homes' to create a 'more proportional development', Mr Smith added.

Mrs Wadsley and her husband had asked the council for consent to create houses under permitted development rights, which allow agricultural buildings to be turned into homes without full planning permission. Mr Martin became friends with Mrs Wadsley while drinking in the Hare and Hounds which she ran in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, following his release from Highpoint Prison, Suffolk, in 2003.

The pair were said to have formed 'a father and daughter' style relationship, with Mrs Wadsley often cooking him Sunday lunches and him doing odd jobs for her family to keep himself busy. The farmer, who died aged 80 in February last year after a stroke, made her and her husband executors of his will in 2013 but she reportedly had no idea before his death that he was leaving everything to her.

Plans reveal that the Wadsleys wanted to redevelop barns which were described as 'functional agricultural buildings and modest in appearance'. Should protecting wildlife outweigh new housing when land changes hands after an inheritance? What's your view





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Tony Martin Shotgun Farmer Inheritance Wildlife Concerns Bleak House Farm Norfolk Pub Landlady Plans Development Permitted Development Rights Ecology Officer Roost Assessment Protected Species Roosting Pipistrelle Badgers

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Pub landlady withdraws plans to build homes on Tony Martin's land due to wildlife concernsA former pub landlady who inherited £2.5million from shotgun farmer Tony Martin has withdrawn plans to build homes on his land amid concerns about the damage to wildlife. Jacqueline Wadsley and her husband David had applied to convert five run-down detached barns into ten new homes on Mr Martin's land at Bleak House Farm in Emneth Hungate, Norfolk.

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