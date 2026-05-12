Pub in Yorkshire apologises for allowing anti-Semitic quiz team name

A pub in Yorkshire has apologised for allowing a quiz team to use an anti-Semitic jibe about Golders Green as their team name, after being criticized by a local resident following the recent stabbing of two Jewish men. The pub manager acknowledged the 'insensitivity' of the team name, stating that it should not have been accepted, and taking concerns about discrimination and inclusivity seriously. The pub has contacted The Daily Mail for comment.

A pub in Yorkshire has apologised for allowing quizzers to use an anti-Semitic jibe about Golders Green as a team name. On May 4, the pub hosted a weekly quiz and a team named ' Golders Green should be Golders Greed' won The Crown .

Days before this, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, sparking outrage. The local who complained said the pub was 'shameful' to allow the team and not inclusive. The pub manager acknowledged the 'insensitivity' of the name but defended their right to use it. The pub has reopened after a £1.2million renovation and has faced backlash from a local resident.

The pub manager has contacted The Daily Mail for comment. A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism characterized this incident as racist and a reflection of the normalized racism against Jews in Britain





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Semitism Discrimination Racism Golders Green Pub Quiz Team Boston Spa Campaign Against Antisemitism The Crown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pete Davidson drops truly horrific Charlie Kirk joke during Kevin Hart roastPete Davidson took a brutal swipe at old foe Kanye West while torching comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart” May 10 — dragging the rapper’s anti-Semitic scandals and even slain Charlie Kirk into the chaos.

Read more »

Pair caught 'fishing for Jews' with money as 'bait' sharing vile anti-Semitic videos in LondonLondon's Stamford Hill community was targeted by a pair of anti-Semitic yobs, who traveled to the area to create anti-Semitic content for TikTok. They were caught in CCTV footage 'fishing for Jews' with money as bait, sharing vile anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish people.

Read more »

Stunning Scottish island for £1.25m with just a boat ride away from a pubA couple has put their stunning Scottish island, Harbour Island, on the market after nine years of happy living. The 9.7-acre island is located off the coast of Argyll in Scotland and offers a unique combination of remote living and mainland access.

Read more »

Graham Linehan Accuses RTE of Anti-SemitismGraham Linehan, who co-created Father Ted, said he objected 'in the strongest possible terms' to the decision by Irish broadcaster RTÉ to boycott Eurovision 70th anniversary show in Vienna based on Israel's participation. He accused RTÉ of using his show as a 'tool of anti-Semitic harassment'.

Read more »