Pub CCTV Exposes Family Allegedly Planting Hair in Child's Meal and Theft

A pub in Haslingden has released CCTV footage appearing to show a family planting a hair in their child's macaroni cheese and stealing tableware, leading to a public backlash and supportive comments for the establishment.

A family dining at The Woolpack pub on Manchester Road in Haslingden claimed to have found a hair in their child's macaroni cheese during a meal on Saturday, May 30.

The staff promptly removed the dish and offered a complimentary replacement, which the family took home after the child had already consumed most of the original meal. The chefs and staff were suspicious because the hair was notably long and inconsistent with their own hair lengths. Reviewing CCTV footage after the family's departure, the pub discovered evidence that the hair had been deliberately planted by an adult member of the family.

The footage shows an adult taking a plate from the child and appearing to stir the hair into the meal. Additional footage appears to show a bottle of ketchup being hidden in a child's hat as they left, along with the alleged theft of an ice cream bowl and a teaspoon. The pub issued a statement defending its staff and condemning the false complaint and theft, emphasizing their commitment to addressing genuine concerns but not tolerating dishonest behavior.

They thanked loyal customers for their support and humorously noted that anyone who may have accidentally taken those items is welcome to return them via their lost property box. The Facebook post received over 150 comments, with most expressing shock and support for the pub, praising its food and service, and condemning the family's actions as disgraceful and shameful





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CCTV False Complaint Hair In Food Theft Pub The Woolpack Haslingden Social Media Backlash Customer Dispute

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