UFO investigator Jaime Maussan and TV Azteca clash over viral footage of a winged creature near Ciudad Juarez, with claims ranging from a Pteranodon to a great blue heron.

A series of viral videos purporting to capture a large, winged creature near the US-Mexico border has ignited a fierce online debate regarding its true identity. The footage, which appears to show a mysterious silhouette over the Juárez Valley, has drawn comparisons to prehistoric pterodactyls by some viewers while others accuse the clips of being AI-generated fabrications. The controversy centers on unverified sightings that have captured the public imagination and triggered conflicting explanations from investigators, local officials, and ornithological experts.

The Viral Footage and Initial Claims

The core of the mystery stems from multiple video clips circulating on social media platform X, with the most prominent shared by self-described UFO investigator Jaime Maussan. One specific recording purportedly captures a winged silhouette over the Juárez Valley at night, allegedly filmed by a home security camera. Another distinct clip reportedly shows a similar figure flying over the city of Ciudad Juárez during daylight hours, further fueling speculation about the nature of the subject.

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The visual characteristics of the creature in these videos have led to intense speculation among internet users. Viewers have noted what they describe as a long, narrow skull and a prominent crest extending from the back of the head. These features have prompted comments comparing the animal to a pterodactyl, with some social media users joking about prehistoric monsters or dismissing official skepticism as part of a cover-up. The uncertainty surrounding the footage has not dampened the intensity of the online discourse, with many users demanding answers from scientific authorities.

Maussan's Pteranodon Hypothesis and Dimensional Theories

Jaime Maussan has positioned himself as a central figure in the investigation, offering speculative interpretations that go beyond conventional biological classification. In his capacity as the host of the program Interestelar, Maussan revised his initial identification of the creature, conceding that the animal was not a generic pterodactyl but specifically a Pteranodon. He argued that the apparent size and the distinctive head crest visible in the footage supported this revised interpretation, stating that such characteristics were fundamental to his conclusion.

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During an episode of his program, Maussan Television collaborators Eduardo Gamaliel and Marcos Carrera reportedly visited the location where the footage was allegedly captured. The broadcast highlighted a recording said to have been filmed on November 7 around 11pm local time at the intersection of Margarita and Arroyo de las Víboras streets in the Felipe Ángeles neighborhood. A narrated report attributed this specific clip to a boy named Fernando Arteaga, who allegedly witnessed the figure attacking a dog before taking flight and disappearing into the night sky.

Maussan has also ventured into more unconventional theories, questioning on X whether the creature filmed in the Juárez Valley might be evidence of a dimensional portal. He suggested that the figure could have entered our world through a supposed gateway to another dimension, a hypothesis for which he provided no scientific evidence. Despite the speculative nature of these claims, Maussan described the evidence presented on his program as absolutely authentic and urged critics to base their objections on thorough research rather than dismissal.

Official Dismissals and Ornithological Alternatives

Local authorities have largely dismissed the prehistoric animal claims, characterizing the viral content as digital entertainment rather than factual reporting. Sergio Rodríguez, the municipal Civil Protection director for Ciudad Juárez, stated that the videos lacked a factual basis and were not supported by any credible evidence of a living pterosaur. This official stance contrasts sharply with the enthusiastic speculation found on social media, highlighting a disconnect between grassroots online communities and municipal governance.

In a separate development, TV Azteca cited unnamed specialists who suggested that the figure in the videos could simply be a great blue heron, a common North American bird. The network also noted objections regarding a shoebill, an African bird species, questioning how such a creature could have reached the Mexican border city. Ornithological references from Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology describe great blue herons as having broad, rounded wings with necks folded back and long legs extending beyond their tails during flight.

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While these biological explanations offer grounded alternatives, the reports from TV Azteca provided no named expert or detailed analysis to definitively support the great blue heron identification. The debate remains open, with the general identifying features of herons serving as theoretical rather than confirmed evidence for the disputed clips. Meanwhile, the geographic backdrop of the videos, which includes the Franklin Mountains in nearby El Paso, Texas, adds a layer of geographical context to the sightings near the border.

Ongoing Investigation and Unverified Accounts

The investigation into the mysterious creature remains active but largely uncorroborated by independent sources. The account provided by Fernando Arteaga regarding the alleged attack on a dog has not been independently verified, and the source of a specific sound attributed to the flying figure in the broadcast was not established. Maussan acknowledged that the images remained under investigation while maintaining close contact with local investigators in Ciudad Juárez.

As the debate continues, the distinction between modern avian biology and prehistoric reptiles remains a key point of contention. Pterosaurs were flying reptiles that lived alongside dinosaurs, with wings consisting of membranes supported by an exceptionally elongated fourth finger, a structure distinct from the feathered wings of modern birds. Whether the viral footage represents a misidentified bird, an AI fabrication, or an unexplained phenomenon continues to divide opinion among the public and experts alike.