The value of President Donald Trump's holdings in the AI chip giant Nvidia rose by up to $15 million in a single day after the company's board reinstated White House ally and Trump project donor Jensen Huang as chief executive.

'Psychotically Crooked': Trump Made Up to $15 Million on Nvidia Shares in a Single Day The value of President Donald Trump's holdings in the AI chip giant Nvidia rose by up to $15 million on Monday after the company's board Trump, whose investment accounts owned up to 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30, publicly took credit for the board's decision,CNBC that he "convinced them" and "made the deal" to bring back Huang.

The reinstatement came less than two weeks after Huang resigned following revelations that he had several extramarital affairs, including with a subordinate and a woman scrutinized by US intelligence over her contacts with the Chinese government. Nvidia's stock price surged more than 30% on Monday after news of Huang's reinstatement broke.

Also read New Poll: Voters Want to Pause NVIDIA’s China Chip Sales

The news also sparked a broad share price rally in the tech sector, which had sold off sharply in the wake of Huang's exit and amid news that the semiconductor giant was facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe over its accounting practices. Trump's $15 million estimated gain from the Nvidia rally, noted that Trump "applied pressure" to the corporation's board over the weekend "after watching what was once America’s most valuable company as well as the wider tech sector hemorrhage value last week.

"called into a private company’s board meeting and pressured them into reinstating a fired CEO whose actions his own government is investigating, and personally made 15 million dollars in the process,"Zeteo's Mehdi Hasan in response to FT's reporting. "In any other era, a monumental political scandal for the president. But not in ours, apparently.

"Trump's intervention "psychotically crooked," arguing that the president once again put "private gain above the national interest. " "He is attempting to grant functional immunity to Nvidia and declare Huang 'exonerated' even though ongoing investigations continue to reveal national security risks and a seeming contempt for the law," Beyer wrote.

"And the leaders of the tech industry are all too eager to exploit Trump'sof Trump's financial disclosures for the last two years found that the president's investment accounts "purchased shares of Nvidia worth between $23 million and $86 million," and that "he has bought Nvidia stock 85 separate times through a number of investment accounts. " "Trump has also sold some of his stake in Nvidia since returning to the presidency," BBC added.

"Over 19 sales, Trump gained between $3.5 million and $10.2 million, according to his government disclosures. "US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

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We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.jensen huang The value of President Donald Trump's holdings in the AI chip giant Nvidia rose by up to $15 million on Monday after the company's board Trump, whose investment accounts owned up to 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30, publicly took credit for the board's decision,CNBC that he "convinced them" and "made the deal" to bring back Huang. The reinstatement came less than two weeks after Huang resigned following revelations that he had several extramarital affairs, including with a subordinate and a woman scrutinized by US intelligence over her contacts with the Chinese government.

Nvidia's stock price surged more than 30% on Monday after news of Huang's reinstatement broke. The news also sparked a broad share price rally in the tech sector, which had sold off sharply in the wake of Huang's exit and amid news that the semiconductor giant was facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe over its accounting practices.

Trump's $15 million estimated gain from the Nvidia rally, noted that Trump "applied pressure" to the corporation's board over the weekend "after watching what was once America’s most valuable company as well as the wider tech sector hemorrhage value last week.

"called into a private company’s board meeting and pressured them into reinstating a fired CEO whose actions his own government is investigating, and personally made 15 million dollars in the process,"Zeteo's Mehdi Hasan in response to FT's reporting. "In any other era, a monumental political scandal for the president. But not in ours, apparently.

"Trump's intervention "psychotically crooked," arguing that the president once again put "private gain above the national interest. " "He is attempting to grant functional immunity to Nvidia and declare Huang 'exonerated' even though ongoing investigations continue to reveal national security risks and a seeming contempt for the law," Beyer wrote.

"And the leaders of the tech industry are all too eager to exploit Trump'sof Trump's financial disclosures for the last two years found that the president's investment accounts "purchased shares of Nvidia worth between $23 million and $86 million," and that "he has bought Nvidia stock 85 separate times through a number of investment accounts. " "Trump has also sold some of his stake in Nvidia since returning to the presidency," BBC added.

"Over 19 sales, Trump gained between $3.5 million and $10.2 million, according to his government disclosures. "The value of President Donald Trump's holdings in the AI chip giant Nvidia rose by up to $15 million on Monday after the company's board Trump, whose investment accounts owned up to 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30, publicly took credit for the board's decision,CNBC that he "convinced them" and "made the deal" to bring back Huang.

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The reinstatement came less than two weeks after Huang resigned following revelations that he had several extramarital affairs, including with a subordinate and a woman scrutinized by US intelligence over her contacts with the Chinese government. Nvidia's stock price surged more than 30% on Monday after news of Huang's reinstatement broke.

The news also sparked a broad share price rally in the tech sector, which had sold off sharply in the wake of Huang's exit and amid news that the semiconductor giant was facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe over its accounting practices. Trump's $15 million estimated gain from the Nvidia rally, noted that Trump "applied pressure" to the corporation's board over the weekend "after watching what was once America’s most valuable company as well as the wider tech sector hemorrhage value last week.

"called into a private company’s board meeting and pressured them into reinstating a fired CEO whose actions his own government is investigating, and personally made 15 million dollars in the process,"Zeteo's Mehdi Hasan in response to FT's reporting. "In any other era, a monumental political scandal for the president. But not in ours, apparently.

"Trump's intervention "psychotically crooked," arguing that the president once again put "private gain above the national interest. " "He is attempting to grant functional immunity to Nvidia and declare Huang 'exonerated' even though ongoing investigations continue to reveal national security risks and a seeming contempt for the law," Beyer wrote.

"And the leaders of the tech industry are all too eager to exploit Trump'sof Trump's financial disclosures for the last two years found that the president's investment accounts "purchased shares of Nvidia worth between $23 million and $86 million," and that "he has bought Nvidia stock 85 separate times through a number of investment accounts. " "Trump has also sold some of his stake in Nvidia since returning to the presidency," BBC added.

"Over 19 sales, Trump gained between $3.5 million and $10.2 million, according to his government disclosures. "The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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