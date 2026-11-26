Psychotherapist Cheryl Kennedy MacDonald reveals how couples can prevent marital breakdown this festive season. Learn practical strategies to manage mental load and avoid January divorce spikes.

The holiday season frequently transforms from a time of joy into a pressure cooker of resentment for many couples. Psychotherapist Cheryl Kennedy MacDonald identifies this period as peak mental load season, where juggling work commitments, children's nativities, and complex gift lists can fracture relationships. For some partners, these festive fallouts remain minor blips, but for others, the accumulated stress becomes a catalyst for permanent separation. This dynamic contributes to the well-documented surge in divorce applications filed every January.

The January Divorce Surge and Relationship Strain

Clients frequently report that the holiday period has damaged their marriages, often stating that the stress is unbearable. However, Cheryl Kennedy MacDonald assures couples that it is not too late to repair these cracks if resentment is currently taking hold. With approximately one month remaining before the festive peak, specific interventions can diffuse tension and prevent the January rush to solicitors. While many couples fracture after Christmas, an equal number view the season as an opportunity to become more considerate of their spouse's unseen labor.

Also read A Look Back at Legendary Kennedy Family Parties

Implementing Honest Conversations and Boundaries

The foundation of resolving marital tension lies in having an honest, non-accusatory conversation with your partner. Couples must gently acknowledge existing friction to set boundaries that allow them to meet in the middle before festivities reach fever pitch. For instance, if one partner refuses to host extended family for Christmas dinner, a compromise might involve hosting them for drinks and nibbles for a couple of hours instead of a full meal. Financial disputes regarding spending can also be mitigated by agreeing on a strict budget for gifts and entertaining beforehand. Crucially, partners should replace accusatory language with expressions of personal feelings, such as explaining how being asked to help makes one feel taken for granted rather than blaming the other for lack of effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managing Hangovers and Family Schedules

One of the most common triggers for festive rows is the failure to manage hangovers and subsequent family responsibilities. Cheryl Kennedy MacDonald recounts a case where a husband's excessive drinking at a work party led to him sleeping outdoors, resulting in significant financial loss and emotional distress for his wife. The situation worsened when his physical state prevented him from fulfilling a promise to take the children to collect the Christmas tree the next day. To prevent such disasters, couples should schedule important family moments to avoid clashes with potential hangovers. If one partner plans a night out, they should make a pact for the other to handle the children the next morning in exchange for the party-goer managing the bedtime routine later. Consistent pre-agreement on daily shifts is essential for maintaining harmony.

Sharing the Mental Load of Christmas Preparation

The burden of remembering details regarding presents, relatives, food, and school activities often falls disproportionately on one partner, leading to feelings of being undervalued. When one person must repeatedly remind their partner to complete a task, it creates a project-management dynamic that breeds resentment. Cheryl Kennedy MacDonald recommends drawing up a clear list of responsibilities, such as assigning specific roles for the dinner, gifts, and tree selection. Every agreed-upon task must be seen through to completion without the need for constant reminders. Couples are encouraged to organize a family meeting on the first weekend of December to allocate these jobs, including involving older or teenage children where appropriate.