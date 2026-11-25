It keeps the kindness and drops the shame.

You rush into the restaurant 10 minutes late, coat half off, and the words tumble out before you even sit down: “I’m so sorry. ” You say it when a co-worker bumps intoin the break room.

You say it before asking a question in a meeting. You say it to the barista, to your spouse, to the dog. It feels polite. It feels safe.

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But psychologists say that tiny reflex may be quietly chipping away at how confident you feel and how confident you look to everyone else. You’re far from alone. Nearly 1 in 4 American adults say they apologize every day for something that wasn’t their fault and was out of their control, and 11% say they do it several times a day, according to YouGov data cited by The good news?

There’s a simple swap that keeps the warmth and drops the shame. Psychologists say the next time you’re tempted to apologize for keeping someone waiting, try these five words instead:“Apologizing, especially for something simple like having a need or opinion, can reinforce feelings of unworthiness or fear of taking up space,” It sounds almost too easy.

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But the shift from apology to appreciation changes the whole emotional temperature of a moment, for you and for the person on the other side. An apology is meant for when you’ve actually done something wrong.

When it becomes a reflex, it sends a different message: that your presence, your needs or your time are a problem to be managed.that many self-minimizing habits are learned survival strategies, built by people who were questioned, interrupted or dismissed until they started pre-apologizing for themselves. , and warned that while it may seem polite, chronic apologizing does more harm than good, including putting a damper on your confidence. There’s a practical cost, too.

Every unnecessary apology quietly shifts the spotlight to your supposed failing. Instead of a friend thinking, “Great, she made it,” the moment becomes about what you did wrong, even when nobody was upset in the first place.

Could You Be a Victim of ‘Self-Gaslighting’? 5 Signs of the Subtle Form of Self-Sabotage and How To Stop, According to Experts “Thank you for your patience” does something an apology can’t: It turns the spotlight from your shortcoming to the other person’s kindness. According to Boggess, expressing gratitude for someone’s patience lets them know you care about the impact of your lateness. Rather than apologizing for the delay, you’re thanking them for being willing to wait.

That small reframe matters. Gratitude is generous and steady. It acknowledges the moment without groveling, and it invites the other person to feel appreciated rather than obligated to reassure you that “it’s fine, really. ” It also reflects a mindset psychologists encourage.

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“I can be kind and still say no” is one of the phrases Dr. Saidi has recommended women say more often, because “it reminds women that they do not have to choose between being kind and respecting themselves. ” Swapping “sorry” for “thank you” works the same way: You stay warm without making yourself small. Skip “I’m so sorry, traffic was terrible. ” Try “Thank you for your patience.

I’m so glad to be here. ”At the checkout or the post office, a smile and “Thanks for your patience” lands better than a flustered string of apologies. When a decision takes longer than expected, gratitude signals you’re handling it, not drowning in it.is still the right call. Boggess noted that a meaningful apology pairs well with a plan to do things differently next time.

The goal is to save “sorry” for moments that truly call for it, so it carries real weight when you use it. Other gratitude-forward swaps include “I appreciate your understanding” and “Thank you for the feedback, it’s important to me,” both of which Boggess recommended in place of a reflexive apology. The next time “I’m sorry” is on the tip of your tongue, pause for just a second. Ask yourself whether you actually did something wrong.

If the answer is no, offer thanks instead. You’ll leave the other person feeling appreciated, and you’ll walk away standing a little taller.