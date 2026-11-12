Psychologist Maria Duarte Convicted Of Luring Teen In Miami Hotel Case

Miami psychologist Maria Duarte convicted of grooming and exploiting a 15-year-old girl. She joins two men in prison sentences for crimes at an Aloft Hotel.

Florida psychologist Maria Duarte has been found guilty by a jury of luring a 15-year-old girl to a hotel room in Miami and encouraging her to engage in sexual acts with multiple men. The conviction stems from a criminal scheme orchestrated in August 2024 that exploited the professional trust Duarte held as a mental health practitioner.

Alleged Grooming At Aloft Hotel

Prosecutors presented evidence that Duarte approached the teenager while she was walking her dog and established a manipulative friendship designed to erode parental boundaries. This calculated grooming allowed Duarte to invite the minor to a drug-fueled gathering at the Aloft Hotel located at 7600 SW 88th St on August 13, 2024. During the incident, the psychologist allegedly supervised and encouraged the girl to have sex with male guests while she remained present.

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Co-Defendants Receive Prison Terms

The legal proceedings against Duarte were heavily influenced by the cooperation of two male co-defendants who faced separate criminal charges. Jason Mojica, identified as Duarte's boyfriend, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery charges last week. The court sentenced Mojica, 48, to seven years in prison followed by ten years of probation after he testified against his former partner.

Another participant, Hermes Mejia, also struck a plea deal with prosecutors to secure a reduced sentence. Mejia, 32, pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge in March 2025 and received probation. In exchange for his testimony and guilty plea, prosecutors dropped additional lewd and lascivious battery and exhibition charges from his case file.

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Jury Rejects Psychologist's Defense Claims

Despite the cooperation of Mojica and Mejia, the jury specifically convicted Duarte of additional crimes that extended beyond the activities of the two men. The verdict included findings that Duarte engaged in sexual acts in the presence of the minor and actively encouraged the girl to have intercourse with other men during the hotel stay.

During the trial, Duarte attempted to frame her actions as a personal crisis requiring medical intervention rather than criminal punishment. She told Judge Ellen Sue Venzer that she was a licensed psychologist and a Ph.D. holder who faced the imminent loss of her career and life due to the scandal. She maintained that she had never physically touched the girl, arguing instead that she needed help for her psychological state.

Judge Orders Return To Jail Custody

The judicial response to the verdict resulted in immediate loss of freedom for Duarte, who had previously been released on house arrest pending her trial. Judge Venzer ordered Duarte to be taken into custody immediately following the guilty verdict. The decision underscores the severity with which the court views the exploitation of a minor by a licensed medical professional.

The case highlights the devastating impact of professionals abusing their trusted status to facilitate sexual exploitation. The conviction of Duarte marks the culmination of a complex investigation that involved close coordination between law enforcement and prosecutors to secure justice for the victim and hold all participants accountable for their roles in the crime.