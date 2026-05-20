Psychological Thrillers: Crafting Masterpieces in the 2010s

The 2010s were particularly fertile ground for the psychological thriller genre, producing an impressive array of great films. We examine the key features of these masterpieces to understand why they continue to captivate audiences today.

While all types and approaches to thriller filmmaking have had a distinct niche and several masterpieces over the years, there is something inherently striking and compelling about psychological thrillers that continues to make them compelling for modern filmmakers.

The 2010s especially were home to a wide array of great psychological thrillers, ranging from massive blockbusters like Inception and Split to dynamic independent films like Blue Ruin and Under the Skin. However, among the myriad of exceptional movies that were released during the decade, only five can be considered true masterpieces of the psychological thriller subgenre.

They exude everything that makes the genre excel so greatly, amplified by the strengths of the era and top-notch filmmaking to create exceptional works of art that still deliver long after the decade has ended. Several of these films have even amassed substantial legacies as some of the greatest psychological thrillers of both the 21st century and cinema as a whole





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