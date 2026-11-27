Guide six subjects around a derelict spaceship by typing out instructions for them in the psychological horror game Remote Control, arriving on January 29, 2027

Guide six subjects around a derelict spaceship by typing out instructions for them in the psychological horror game Remote Control, arriving on January 29, 2027 Remote Control launches on PC via Steam on January 29, 2027, with a new trailer from Weekend Games and Canteen Games.

Remote Control is a psychological horror typing game where you issue written commands to guide six human proxies. Players investigate the reappeared research ship The Pelican, searching for clues about its dead crew and hidden threat. Remote Control features permanent death, limited commands, and tough choices as your proxies obey every order.on January 29, 2027.

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If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a psychological horror experience in which you'll need to type out instructions and actions in order to achieve your goals. You'll have six human subjects whom you'll tell everything they need to do to not just complete their mission, but stay alive from an ever-present threat. Enjoy the trailer, as we'll see the game next year.