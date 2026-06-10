Psychic Poet Challenges Father's Will, Alleging Dementia at Time of Execution

A television poet known as the 'Cockney Bard' is contesting his father's will, claiming the octogenarian lacked mental capacity when he left his £450,000 estate almost entirely to one daughter and her child.

A legal dispute has erupted within a London family following the death of Terrance Pammen, an 83-year-old man who passed away in May 2022. His estate, valued at approximately £451,840 and consisting primarily of a £440,000 home in Stratford, was almost entirely bequeathed to his daughter, Tracy Pammen, and her daughter, Paige Pammen.

This decision excluded his other four children, including Gary Pammen, a 65-year-old poet and television personality known as 'The Cockney Bard'. Gary has initiated legal proceedings, challenging the validity of his father's will on the grounds that Terrance lacked the necessary 'testamentary capacity' when he executed the document a decade ago and did not 'know and approve' its contents.

The case, being heard at London County Court, hinges on conflicting accounts of Terrance's mental state in the years surrounding the will's creation in 2016. Gary alleges his father was suffering from documented cognitive impairment and profound confusion regarding family relations and his assets. He further claims that Tracy inappropriately accessed his father's bank accounts in his final years, an allegation she vehemently denies.

Representing Tracy, barrister Tom Gosling presented evidence that Terrance remained mentally sharp and fully independent for years after drafting the will. He noted that Terrance continued working as a trolley assistant at Morrisons Supermarket five days a week until June 2019, managed his own finances, cooked for himself, and could accurately recall details about his property and all his children, including their names, birth dates, addresses, and the ages of his grandchildren.

An expert psychiatrist also confirmed Terrance was of sound mind at the relevant time. While acknowledging that Terrance was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, Gosling argued there were no signs of memory failure until 2017 or 2018, which was after the will was executed. He contended the will was the product of 'considered and deliberate independent thought' and that Gary has provided no evidential basis for why Terrance was 'bound' to provide more for him or the other excluded siblings.

Tracy testified in court that her father was mentally sharp until his final years, living independently until he suffered a stroke in February 2022. She stated she visited him daily for up to three hours and took him shopping and on social outings, directly contradicting claims of confusion. Gary, who spoke to his father daily before his death, expressed bewilderment at being disinherited, stating there was no clear reason for it.

He also pointed to the will's failure to provide for a grandson with Down's Syndrome, who was reportedly close to Terrance. The judge, Mr. Justice Monty, has been tasked with determining whether the will stands or should be declared invalid based on the competing evidence about Terrance's capacity and the circumstances of its execution. The outcome will determine the distribution of a substantial family asset and address deep familial rifts that have emerged after the death of the patriarch





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Inheritance Dispute Will Contest Testamentary Capacity Dementia UK Court Case Family Feud

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