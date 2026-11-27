Tim Leary’s psychedelic research and LSD advocacy offer important lessons for today’s psychedelic renaissance. Advocacy must never take precedence over science or patient safety.

The psychedelic trip ends. Its psychological consequences may not. Who cares for the patient? Psychedelic-induced suggestibility may facilitate therapy, but it may also facilitate exploitation.

Today's psychedelic renaissance traces back to Timothy Leary, the colorful Harvard psychologist whose slogan, “Turn on, tune in, drop out,” became a prescription for the counterculture. ) and brain studies, looking to the 1960s for answers seems almost quaint. But history has its uses, especially if we seem determined to repeat it. Professors Leary and Alpert led the Harvard Psilocybin Project, highlighting potential therapeutic and mystical applications of psychedelics like psilocybin for treating But advocacy increasingly overshadowed research.

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Leary's Concord Prison Experiment suggested psilocybin reduced criminal recidivism. Later evaluations—like a 34-year follow-up of the Concord Prison Experiment—found claims of lasting treatment effects were erroneous. By 1963, Harvard dismissed Leary. He was obsessed with personal intoxication and circumventing both student safeguards and academic caution.