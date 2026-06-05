Psst: You Can Shop Up to 30% Off Hoka Editor-Favorite Walking and Running Shoes This June

But only while supplies last!

There’s nothing better than a sale—except for a sale on a brand we already love to shop. That’s why every month, I search the internet for all the Hoka deals I can find.

The podiatrist-approved brand scores top marks on our lists for the The best Hoka shoe deals in June are solid—likely since new summer silhouettes are likely dropping any day now. Among the best deals, we spotted high-quality running shoes that have already been editor- and expert-approved, like 30% off the Mach 6 and 20% off Bondi 9 and Clifton 10.

As we tread into the hot days of summer, you might want to check out Hoka’s wide array of cushioned running shoes that have been marked down 20%. For those who are looking for cushioned comfort and support during running, we still can’t get enough of theis 30% off right now at REI.

This pair is ideal for increasing speed and shaving off minutes during training, says With the new Clifton 11s dropping in the next few weeks, the Clifton 10s are currently marked 20% off in almost every colorway. Since we have not tested the 11s yet, our suggestion is to add the existing Cliftons to your cart for a versatile athletic shoe that has all of our favorite Hoka attributes .

Whatever you choose, do it quickly. Hoka deals are known to appear and disappear in the blink of an eye due to popular demand and low inventory.





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