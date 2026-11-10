PSP announces over 99% of businesses comply with skill games removal

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Tuesday that over 99% of businesses across the Commonwealth have complied with the removal of skill games since Oct

Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that over 99% of businesses across the Commonwealth have complied with the removal of skill games since Oct. 14.

Since the deadline to remove skill games, PSP said it has removed machines from 12,134 locations, at a 99.4% compliance rate. PSP said that they continue to investigate locations that have not removed the devices and are addressing claims that certain games can be legally operated in an unauthorized business.

Also read Measles outbreak surpasses 1,500 across Commonwealth:

Police have reportedly seen games in establishments with signs from manufacturers and operators, claiming the machines are legal because they do not accept cash and “operate more like a ‘sweepstakes’ than a slot machine. ” “No manufacturer or operator sought PSP’s input on the legality of these devices before placing them inside Pennsylvania businesses,” PSP said.

“Distributors of these devices and establishments hosting them could face criminal charges for unlawful gambling and other related offenses if they continue operating these machines. ”'He made everyone smile': Family speaks after deadly Lancaster County hostage situation A woman and her children were held hostage, and her boyfriend was shot and killed during a deadly incident in Lancaster County last month.

Advertisement

A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Monday to federal money laundering charges stemming from a scheme that swindled around $390,000 from a municipality. Vehicle fire causes closure on I-81 in Franklin County: dispatch A portion of I-81 in Franklin County has been shut down due to a reported vehicle fire.

Dispatch said they received a report of the fire around 10:30 p.m. on I-8A man the police said was seen stumbling and rolling around a Cumberland County Burger King having "violent episodes" while on Ketamine is at large.