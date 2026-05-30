PSG Wins Champions League Final 4-3 on Penalties Against Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest. The match featured goals from Havertz, Dembele, Mbappe, Saka, Marquinhos, and Jesus before Donnarumma saved two penalties to secure PSG's victory.

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League season, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The match on Saturday, May 30, 2026, featured dramatic swings and ended with PSG lifting their first European Cup since 2020. Arsenal, playing in their first final since 2006, took an early lead when Kai Havertz scored in the 12th minute, but PSG responded with two goals before halftime. The second half saw Arsenal equalize, and the match went to extra time where both teams scored again. Ultimately, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties to secure the victory.

Arsenal started brightly, pressing high and forcing PSG into mistakes. Havertz capitalized on a loose ball in the box to slot home past Donnarumma. But PSG gradually took control, with Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe causing problems. Dembele equalized in the 28th minute with a curling shot from outside the area, and Mbappe put PSG ahead just before halftime with a clinical finish after a counterattack.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made tactical adjustments at halftime, and his team came out determined. Bukayo Saka equalized in the 56th minute with a low drive after a patient build-up. The match remained tense, with both sides having chances, but neither could find a winner in regular time. Extra time saw PSG regain the lead through a header from Marquinhos, only for Arsenal to respond through Gabriel Jesus in the 108th minute.

With the score 3-3, the match went to penalties. PSG converted their first three kicks, while Arsenal missed two. Donnarumma saved from Martin Odegaard and then from Leandro Trossard to give PSG the win. The victory sparked wild celebrations among PSG fans, who had traveled in large numbers to Budapest.

Coach Luis Enrique praised his team's resilience, saying they never gave up. For Arsenal, it was a heartbreaking defeat but a sign of progress under Arteta. The match will be remembered as one of the finest finals in recent years, with non-stop action and drama until the very last kick





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