PSG vs. Arsenal: Four Key Battles That Could Decide Champions League Final

France’s best face England’s champions in the ultimate showdown.

The 2025–26 season still has one more behemoth battle in the locker before its conclusion, reigning European champions Paris Saint–Germain taking on recent Premier League title winners Arsenal in the Champions League final.

Two contrasting styles will clash, Luis Enrique’s unshackled offensive philosophy colliding with Mikel Arteta’s efficient conservatism. Beyond the Spaniards’ systems, there will be some fiercely competitive individual duels that could decide European soccer’s most prominent fixture. Masterful sprinters line up for a contest of athleticism and skill on Saturday. PSG’s Nuno Mendes faces one of the toughest assignments on offer when locking horns with Arsenal dynamo Bukayo Saka in Budapest, momentum likely toing and froing in a clash of superstars.

The duel’s victor could walk away from the final having played an instrumental role in their side’s success, such is their significance to their respective clubs. Mendes’s primary obligation is to stifle Saka, Arsenal’s leading attacking threat through whom their most promising attacking sequences will develop.

However, lung-busting forays up the left wing make him an awkward opponent for any winger and an undeniable attacking threat for the European champions. Saka will have to decide between tracking back and deploying himself high up the wing in an attempt to tame Mendes’s offensive instincts. Chuck Khvicha Kvaratskhelia into the mix and it promises to be an intriguing skirmish down PSG’s left-hand side. The midfield battle will be vital in Budapest.

| David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images PSG’s astonishing attacking triumvirate dominate headlines, but it’s an unrivaled midfield that offers the foundation from which Enrique’s forwards can torment their opponents. Fabián Ruiz and João Neves offer a blend of grit and ballet in the engine room, yet it’s Vitinha who controls operations. The tempo-setter in central positions, Vitinha’s intelligence and composure will be crucial at the Puskás Aréna.

The Portugal international knows exactly when to slow proceedings down before quickly speeding them up again, expert distribution the backbone of an unmatched skill set. Declan Rice is a very different midfielder, offering constant energy in the center of the pitch. The Englishman plays at a frightening speed and his technical proficiency is perhaps overshadowed by a tireless work rate that propels him across every blade of grass. It’s all action, all the time.

Winning the midfield battle is integral in a match unlikely to be nearly as open as PSG’s previous European games this season, and Rice’s indefatigability, ferocity in the tackle and line-breaking gallops are crucial to ensuring Arsenal aren’t overrun. Arsenal will hope to have Jurriën Timber back in time to face Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images The moniker ‘Kvaradona’ looks more appropriate with each passing Champions League showcase.

Tagged during his Napoli days, PSG’s breathless Georgian has lived up to expectations in France’s capital, strutting his stuff with a particularly prominent swagger on the continent this term—just ask Chelsea, Liverpool and, most recently, Bayern Munich. Kvaratskhelia was unstoppable en route to last season’s title and has been in similarly defiant mood during PSG’s pursuit of back-to-back titles.

Sharp turns, fierce power and a never-say-die attitude make him the complete package on the left wing, which spells trouble for Arsenal amid their right back injury woes. Jurriën Timber has revealed he’s “hopeful” of featuring in the Champions League final after nearly three months on the sidelines, and a recent return to training hints at a timely comeback. As much as Arsenal need his quality in their defense, handling Kvaratskhelia is an unenviable task on his return to action.

Ben White is unavailable for the final and if Timber misses out, then Cristhian Mosquera will be deployed at right back. The Spaniard has impressed in his debut term, but a meeting with Kvaratskhelia is undoubtedly a significant mismatch that PSG will aim to exploit. The compatriots know one another well. | Aurelien Meunier–PSG/PSG/Getty Images Arsenal’s incredible campaign has been built on sturdy foundations.

Defensive organization has been king for Arteta, who has been able to lean on the world’s most impressive center back partnership: William Saliba and Gabriel. The former has been slightly outshone by the Brazilian this term, however, the odd error having crept into Saliba’s game. Despite a misstep here or there—his blushes usually spared by one of his fellow defenders—Saliba remains an often impenetrable force at the back.

Impressive recovery speed closes gaps in behind, while an effortless blend of brain and brawn mean he’s seldom outsmarted or overpowered. However, Saliba has faced few tougher tests than fellow countryman Ousmane Dembélé this season. The Ballon d’Or winner’s standards have slumped slightly across the year, but form has been rediscovered at the perfect juncture with five goals from his last three matches in the Champions League.

PSG’s false nine will drag Saliba into areas of the field he would rather avoid, creating spaces for fellow forwards Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué to exploit. When a chance arrives, Dembélé will show off the clinical edge that has thrust him into a new stratosphere under Enrique. Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.





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