PSG vs. Arsenal: El choque de estilos en la final de la Champions

La final de la Champions League entre PSG y Arsenal promete ser un choque de estilos en el Puskás Aréna de Budapest. Mientras que el PSG de Luis Enrique es el equipo más goleador de la temporada con 44 goles, el Arsenal de Mikel Arteta es conocido por su defensa sólida y su capacidad para jugar sin el balón.

The Arsenal players celebrate after being crowned champions of the Premier League on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in London. The Saturday match will likely see a clash of styles at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

On one side is the PSG of Luis Enrique, the team that scored the most goals in this season's Champions League with 44 goals - an average of over three per game - and the unstoppable machine that crushed Inter Milan 5-0 in the title match last year, the biggest margin in a final in the competition's 70-year history. PSG has alleviated its concerns about injuries with Dembélé and Hakimi for the Champions League final against Arsenal.

On the other side is the Arsenal of Mikel Arteta, the newly crowned English champion, which has the most solid defense in the Champions League, a suffocating approach without the ball, and the most efficient and advanced threat without the ball in the moment.

"We are looking for the same destination," said Luis Enrique on Friday. "We have simply taken two different routes. " If anyone has the tools to prevent PSG from becoming the second team in the Champions League era to revalidate the title, that is undoubtedly Arteta. "They are the best defensive team in Europe, and they have been for years," said the PSG coach about Arsenal.

In this Champions League, Arsenal has kept its goal untouched in nine games - three more than any other team - and has conceded only six goals in its 14 matches. Two of those goals came in the last round, an insignificant match against Kairat Almaty because Arsenal had already qualified. PSG, on the other hand, has conceded 22 goals.

In the Premier League, Arsenal left its goal untouched in exactly half of its 38 games in its title-winning campaign and received only 27 goals, the lowest record with an eight-point difference. By the time it secured the title a day in advance, Arsenal had played 37 games and in 13 of them allowed only one shot on goal or less.

Arteta usually sets up a line of four with four central defenders - a tactic used for the first time in English football by his mentor Pep Guardiola - with a holding midfielder, either Declan Rice or Martín Zubimendi, in front. And if that's overcome, David Raya - possibly the best goalkeeper in the Premier this season - appears to get the team out of trouble.

Throughout his 6.5 years at Arsenal, Arteta has seen where English football is headed - the dominance of Manchester City, a crowded calendar with more competitions and more extensive schedules, and a deeper squad in the Premier due to record TV revenue. He understood that Arsenal had to take advantage of the details. Nowhere is it more noticeable than in the supremacy without the ball, driven by the signing in 2021 of a specialist in set-piece plays, Nicolas Jover.

On the way to winning this season's Premier League title since 2004, Arsenal scored 25 of its 71 goals in set-piece plays - more than any other team. According to Opta, the competition's statistics provider, Arsenal also scored 19 goals from corners, a record for a single season in the Premier. Arsenal has a big team: four imposing defenders and a 9, either Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz, plus an incisive service in set-piece plays from Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal is not a team that charms. In fact, after the dominant possession style of Manchester City with Guardiola and the "heavy metal" of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, Arteta's game plan has sometimes been unattractive for the neutral spectator in the Premier. More than any team in England or Europe, Arsenal can seem to control the games without even having the ball.

Take this fact: the Gunners became this season the first team in the 34 years of Premier League history to complete a campaign without conceding a penalty or receiving a red card. In the Champions League, the Arsenal did not see a single yellow card in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

"We know their ability to play without the ball: they are the best team in the world at that aspect. And with the ball, they are capable of scoring many goals. It's a fascinating combination," said Luis Enrique. It sounds strange to say it of a club that has not played a Champions League final in 20 years, but Arsenal arrives at the most important club match in European football without pressure





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PSG Arsenal Champions League Final Luis Enrique Mikel Arteta Defensa Jugada A Balón Parado

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