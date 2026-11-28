Paris Saint-Germain prepares to face Lorient with a 21-man squad whIle managing key injury absences and rest decisions for players like Nuno Mendes. The article covers PSG's lineup, broader Ligue 1 weekend context including Rennes managerial changes,and recent statistical highlights from other clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain Squad Updates for Lorient Clash

Notable Absences and Injury Concerns

Paris Saint-Germain has finalized its roster for the upcoming Ligue 1 match against FC Lorient scheduled for Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes. Head coach Luis Enrique has named twenty-one players for the fixture, ensuring that the majority of the team's key figures will be available to face the Merlus. The Spanish manager has confirmed the inclusion of prominent attacking talents such as Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, and João Neves. Additionally, youthful prospects like Senny Mayulu and Dro, aloNg with established presence Maghnes Akliouche, have been selected for the squad list. This lineup suggests a strong intention to secure three points in the championship race, with the core group of players expected to drive the crew's offensive and defensive strategies on the pitch.

Despite the strength of the selected roster, the club must contend with several significant absences due to injuries and precautionary measures. Alessandro Longoni, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué remain unavailable for selection, all sidelined due to various injury setbacks. Furthermore, Nuno Mendes,who suffered a slight knock during the previous match against AS Roma,has been explicitly rested by the coaching staff. This decision to leave Mendes out of the matchday squad reflects a cautious approach to player management, prioritizing long-term fitness over immediate availability. The absence of these four players creates gaps in both defensive depth and offensive creativity, forcing Luis Enrique to implement tactical adjustments to compensate for the missing key personnel during the ninety-minute contest.

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Broader Context of Ligue 1 Weekend

The fixture between PSG and Lorient forms part of a busy weekend for French football,marking the twelfth round of the Ligue 1 season. Other matches across the top European leagues are also taking place, including fixtures in the Premier League, La Liga,the Bundesliga and Serie A. In parallel developments within French football, controversy has arisen surrounding Rennes, whose manager Franck Haise was dismissed following a defeat in the Europa League. The interim management at Rennes has emphasized the need for immediate improvement, describing the situation as requiring the crew to reconnect with their core performance standards. This turbulent period for Rennes contrasts with the structured approach being taken by Paris Saint-Germain as they prepare for thier domestic league commitment.

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Recent Performances and Statistical Highlights

Amidst the preparations for the weekend's games, other notable events have shaped the narrative of the current football season. in a significant display of individual brilliance, Abdallah Sima of RC Lens made history by scoring a quintuple against Angers, marking a unique achievement in Ligue 1 records. meanwhile, attention has too turned to international competitions and broader sporting controversies, including discussions regarding player participation in exhibitions supported by specific state entities. these concurrent stories highlight the dynamic nature of the football landscape,where individual records, managerial changes, and ethical debates intersect with standard league play. As PSG focuses on its squad management and tactical preparation,the wider context of the season continues to evolve with new developments across multiple clubs and competitions.