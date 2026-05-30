PSG Safonov's Wife Skewers OnlyFans Star's 'Passionate Nights' Offer After Champions League Final

Marina Kondratiuk humorously rebutted Mary Rock's pre-match promise of romantic encounters tied to her husband's saves, noting the goalkeeper's preference for crosswords and early nights after PSG's victory over Arsenal.

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov found himself at the centre of an unusual pre-match exchange involving OnlyFans model Mary Rock , who publicly promised him a night of passion for each save he made in the Champions League final.

The match, held in Budapest, ended with PSG defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time. Safonov's performance was scrutinized; he conceded an early goal to Kai Havertz and did not record any saves during the game.

However, his wife Marina Kondratiuk responded with humour, describing her husband's idea of a passionate night as solving crosswords and watching the quiz show 'What? Where? When?

' before an early bedtime for training. Rock later clarified she would not watch the final due to travel but planned to send a congratulatory message. Safonov, who joined PSG from Krasnodar for approximately £17.3 million, secured the starting goalkeeper role despite initially being backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma and later Lucas Chevalier





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matvey Safonov Marina Kondratiuk Mary Rock Champions League PSG Arsenal Onlyfans Goalkeeper

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG vs. Arsenal: Last Five Meetings Ahead of Champions League FinalPSG had the last laugh following three clashes with Arsenal in 2024–25.

Read more »

Arsenal vs PSG Predictions, Picks & Odds for Saturday’s Champions League Final MatchGunners with all of the weapons to dethrone the defending champions as we dish on how in our Arsenal vs. PSG picks, odds & predictions for Saturday, May 30.

Read more »

Arsenal Extend Unwanted Champions League Record After Heartbreaking Final DefeatThe Gunners were forced to settle for a runners-up medal against defending champions PSG.

Read more »

Arsenal's Champions League Heartbreak Sparks Rival MockeryAfter losing the Champions League final on penalties to PSG, Arsenal faces taunts from Chelsea, Erling Haaland, Tottenham players, Crystal Palace, and PSG's Joao Neves.

Read more »