Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Champions League final, becoming back-to-back European champions. Luis Enrique's young squad showed resilience to overcome an early deficit and secure a historic victory.

Paris Saint-Germain became back-to-back European champion by defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic Champions League final in Budapest, with the match ending 1-1 after extra time.

The victory cemented PSG's status as the dominant force in European soccer, as they joined an elite group of teams that have retained the trophy in the modern era, following in the footsteps of Real Madrid. Captain Marquinhos expressed the team's pride, noting that the coach had emphasized the difficulty of winning from the very first day, and that winning twice required even greater effort.

It was Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes who fired the decisive penalty over the crossbar, handing PSG the shootout win. The French giants, under the guidance of Luis Enrique, have now built a squad that is proving too strong for even the best teams on the continent, including an Arsenal side that topped the Champions League group stage with a perfect record and finished ten points ahead of PSG.

However, in the Puskas Arena, those statistics counted for little as PSG asserted their dominance. Luis Enrique, who became a three-time winner as a coach, remarked that the victory was even more special given the difficulty of the match, and that it was deserved over the course of the entire season, even if the final was closely contested.

The final began with Arsenal taking an early lead through Kai Havertz in the sixth minute, after which they sat deep and relied on the competition's best defense. PSG dominated possession but struggled to create clear opportunities until the 65th minute, when they were awarded a penalty after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the box by Cristhian Mosquera. Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele converted the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and leveling the score.

The match then proceeded to extra time for the first time in ten years, with neither side able to find a winner. By going back-to-back, Luis Enrique achieved what his friend Pep Guardiola could not after winning the Champions League with Barcelona and Manchester City. He joined an elite group of coaches with at least three European Cups, including Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane, and Guardiola.

The next target will be to emulate Real Madrid's three consecutive titles under Zidane from 2016 to 2018. With a starting lineup in Budapest averaging less than 24 years of age, Luis Enrique has built a team that has the potential to dominate for years to come. Désiré Doué told broadcaster TNT Sports that it was crazy and that they would enjoy the victory before working again because they are hungry for more.

He emphasized the team's youth and ambition, stating that they will go again next season. For Arsenal, the wait for European glory continues. This was their 226th game in the European Cup or Champions League without winning it, the longest such streak of any club. There were moments when it seemed the drought could end, especially when PSG looked short of ideas after going behind to Havertz's early breakaway goal.

Arsenal seemed comfortable sitting back and soaking up pressure, but PSG struggled to find openings and looked edgy in possession. The pre-match show by rock band The Killers suffered from poor acoustics, and PSG also fell flat in the first half, registering just one shot on target.

However, the penalty gave them a lifeline, and Dembele made no mistake. The victory was a testament to PSG's resilience and the tactical acumen of Luis Enrique, who has molded a squad that can overcome adversity and win under pressure. As the team celebrated, the focus already turns to the future and the possibility of further European glory





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