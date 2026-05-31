PSG Retain Champions League Title in Penalty Thriller as WAGs Celebrate Glamorously

PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to win the Champions League for the second consecutive year. The match was followed by emotional celebrations from the players' partners, while Arsenal's WAGs offered support after the loss.

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their Champions League title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in Budapest, winning 4-3 after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The French giants became the first club to win back-to-back European Cups since Real Madrid in 2017-18, solidifying their status as a modern dynasty. The match was a showcase of elite football, with both sides creating chances but failing to break the deadlock until late in the second half. PSG took the lead through a brilliant strike from Ousmane Dembele in the 72nd minute, but Arsenal equalized just ten minutes later through a header from Gabriel Jesus.

Extra time produced no further goals, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. PSG converted all four of their spot kicks, while Arsenal saw attempts from Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, giving the French side the trophy. Off the pitch, the glamorous partners of PSG's stars played a prominent role in the celebrations.

Carol Cabrino, the influencer wife of Brazilian defender Marquinhos, shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments on social media, including a video anxiously watching the shootout from the stands and a tender kiss with her husband after the victory. Cabrino, who has been married to Marquinhos for ten years and has three children with him, posted a photo of their kids holding the Champions League medal.

Actress and model Madalena Aragao, girlfriend of midfielder Joao Neves, uploaded an emotional video crying tears of joy, captioning it: Sorry, but crying was never meant to be pretty. Nitsa Tavadze, wife of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, shared sweet snaps of their child kissing the medal and wearing a shirt with Daddy on the back. The medical student-turned-WAG has kept a low profile since marrying the Georgian star in 2023.

In stark contrast, Arsenal's WAGs faced the difficult task of consoling their partners after the heartbreaking loss. Tolami Benson, the fiancée of winger Bukayo Saka, was seen in the stands wearing a bold red outfit, having been credited by Vogue for bringing back the WAG culture. She shared a heartfelt post after the match, acknowledging the pain of defeat. Tatiana Trouboul, wife of goalkeeper David Raya, posted a selfie before the game but remained silent afterward.

Milly White, married to defender Ben White, was also present. The Arsenal squad quickly returned to London to prepare for their Premier League trophy parade, having clinched the domestic title the previous weekend. The contrasting emotions between the two camps highlighted the fine margins in top-level football, where victory and heartbreak often go hand in hand





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