PSG Retain Champions League Title After Penalty Shootout Victory Over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout to win their second consecutive Champions League, after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time. Kai Havertz scored early for Arsenal, but Ousmane Dembélé equalized from the penalty spot.

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their Champions League title by defeating Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout . The match began with Arsenal taking an early lead through a stunning strike from Kai Havertz , putting the Premier League champions in a strong position to claim their first European crown.

PSG struggled to break down Arsenal's resolute defense in the first half but eventually earned a penalty, which Ousmane Dembélé converted to level the score in the second half. The intensity of the match led to extra time, where both teams showed signs of fatigue but continued to battle. After 120 minutes of action, the game went to penalties.

Eberechi Eze and Nuno Mendes missed their spot kicks, and the shootout remained tied until the 10th penalty, when Arsenal's Gabriel sent his shot over the crossbar, securing PSG's second consecutive Champions League title. It was a heartbreaking end for Mikel Arteta's side, who came close to adding a European trophy to their domestic success. Havertz opened the scoring in the fifth minute after capitalizing on a rebound behind PSG's defense.

He raced through on goal and unleashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net, giving Arsenal an early advantage. This was a familiar moment for Havertz, who had scored the winner for Chelsea in the Champions League final five years earlier. With this goal, he joined an elite group of players who have scored in the final for two different clubs, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandžukić.

Arsenal's defensive approach was evident from the start, as they sat deep and allowed PSG to dominate possession. The Gunners fielded four natural center-backs and deployed Myles Lewis-Skelly alongside Declan Rice in midfield, prioritizing a solid defensive block. Despite PSG having more possession in the first half, Arsenal's defense held firm, limiting the Parisian attack to just one shot on target and an expected goals (xG) of 0.26.

The center-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba performed exceptionally well, while Piero Hincapié handled the threat of Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué. It seemed like Arsenal's defensive masterclass would be enough, but a clumsy challenge from Christian Mosquera on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty area gave PSG the equalizer from the spot. Mosquera had been solid throughout the game, but one mistake proved costly.

In the second half, PSG's midfield duo of Vitinha and João Neves took control of the game. They began carrying the ball forward with speed and purpose, forcing Arsenal deeper into their own half. This change in approach allowed PSG to create more chances and put the previously unbreachable Arsenal defense under sustained pressure.

The combination of direct runs and progressive passing between the lines proved decisive, as PSG eventually found a way back into the game and ultimately secured victory in the shootout. It was a testament to PSG's depth and resilience, as they once again proved themselves as one of the best teams in recent memory





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Champions League Penalty Shootout Kai Havertz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal Arrive in Budapest for Champions League Final Showdown Against PSGArsenal have landed in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with Jurrien Timber a surprise inclusion in the traveling party. The Gunners aim to win their first European Cup against the defending champions.

Read more »

How to Watch Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final Free OnlineArsenal play PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday night in Budapest, and where to watch the Champions League this year depends entirely on which country you're in. The UK has lost its long-running free-to-air final on TNT Sports' YouTube channel. The US route runs through Paramount+ and CBS. Canada is on DAZN. India sits with SonyLIV.

Read more »

Champions League Final: Arsenal's Marathon Season Faces PSG's Calculated SprintAn analysis of the stark contrast in squad usage between Arsenal and PSG ahead of the Champions League final, highlighting Arsenal's grueling season of deep cup runs versus PSG's strategic rotation in Ligue 1 to peak for Europe.

Read more »

Champions League Final Showdown: Arsenal vs PSG - A Clash of Defensive Walls and Attacking WavesAs Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain prepare for the Champions League final, a statistical combined XI highlights the elite talents on display. From David Raya's monumental goalkeeping to Gabriel Magalhaes' defensive power and Marquinhos' veteran savvy, see which players make the ideal lineup from the two finalists.

Read more »