PSG Defend Champions League Title After Penalty Heartbreak for Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain won their second consecutive Champions League final, beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Budapest. Kai Havertz put Arsenal ahead early, but Ousmane Dembele equalized from the spot following a VAR check. The match went to penalties, where Gabriel missed the decisive kick for Arsenal.

In a heart-wrenching Champions League final held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Paris Saint-Germain once again proved their dominance by defeating Arsenal on penalties.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for both sets of fans, with Arsenal taking an early lead through Kai Havertz, who once again showcased his knack for scoring in big finals. However, PSG fought back, equalizing via a penalty converted by Ousmane Dembele after a controversial VAR call. The game went into extra time and eventually penalties, where Arsenal's Gabriel missed the decisive spot-kick, handing PSG their second consecutive Champions League title.

Arsenal started brightly, with Havertz's blistering strike in the first half putting them in control. The Gunners' defense, marshaled by the impressive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel, kept PSG at bay for most of the match.

However, a lapse in concentration from Cristhian Mosquera, who fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box, gave PSG a lifeline. After a lengthy VAR review, the penalty was awarded, and Dembele coolly slotted home. From that moment, the momentum shifted, and PSG began to dominate possession, with Vitinha pulling the strings in midfield. Arsenal had chances to win it in normal time, but Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka were unable to capitalize.

Player ratings reflected a mixed night for Arsenal. David Raya had little to do but made some nervy clearances. Martin Odegaard, surprisingly, had a quiet game, failing to impose himself on the midfield battle. Declan Rice covered every blade of grass, while Myles Lewis-Skelly justified Mikel Arteta's faith with a composed display.

For PSG, Vitinha was the standout performer, controlling the tempo and nearly scoring a late winner. Nuno Mendes was a constant threat down the left, while Marquinhos recovered from an early error to lead the defense with authority. Luis Enrique joined an elite group of managers by defending the Champions League title, a feat only achieved by a select few. The final whistle after extra time brought the dreaded penalty shootout.

Both teams converted their first three penalties, but Raya's save from Nuno Mendes gave Arsenal the advantage. However, Gabriel's effort was saved by Matvey Safonov, and PSG held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties. The scenes at the final whistle were a stark contrast: PSG players and fans erupted in joy, while Arsenal players slumped to the turf in despair. Mikel Arteta will rue the missed opportunities and the defensive error that cost them the title.

For PSG, this victory cements their status as the dominant force in European football, with a squad that blends youth and experience perfectly. The future looks bright for the Parisian club, while Arsenal must regroup and learn from this painful defeat. This final will be remembered for its drama, controversy, and the sheer quality of football on display. Arsenal proved they belong among the elite, but small margins decided the outcome.

The Gunners will need to strengthen their squad in the transfer market if they are to go one step further next season. PSG, meanwhile, have set a standard that others can only aspire to reach. The celebrations in Paris will last long into the night, as the city once again revels in Champions League glory





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Champions League Final PSG Arsenal Penalty Shootout Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal Arrive in Budapest for Champions League Final Showdown Against PSGArsenal have landed in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, with Jurrien Timber a surprise inclusion in the traveling party. The Gunners aim to win their first European Cup against the defending champions.

Read more »

How to Watch Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final Free OnlineArsenal play PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday night in Budapest, and where to watch the Champions League this year depends entirely on which country you're in. The UK has lost its long-running free-to-air final on TNT Sports' YouTube channel. The US route runs through Paramount+ and CBS. Canada is on DAZN. India sits with SonyLIV.

Read more »

Champions League Final: Arsenal's Marathon Season Faces PSG's Calculated SprintAn analysis of the stark contrast in squad usage between Arsenal and PSG ahead of the Champions League final, highlighting Arsenal's grueling season of deep cup runs versus PSG's strategic rotation in Ligue 1 to peak for Europe.

Read more »

Champions League Final Showdown: Arsenal vs PSG - A Clash of Defensive Walls and Attacking WavesAs Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain prepare for the Champions League final, a statistical combined XI highlights the elite talents on display. From David Raya's monumental goalkeeping to Gabriel Magalhaes' defensive power and Marquinhos' veteran savvy, see which players make the ideal lineup from the two finalists.

Read more »