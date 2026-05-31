PSG Champions League win sparks widespread riots in France

A football fan has died and another is in intensive care after widespread riots across France led to the arrest of 400 people following PSG's Champions League win over Arsenal.

A football fan has died and another is in intensive care after widespread riots across France led to the arrest of 400 people following PSG 's Champions League win over Arsenal.

There were extraordinary scenes of chaos and disorder in Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg and Grenoble, with one supporter confirmed dead and another in intensive care. Football fans set off fires and vandalised shops. One small group even tried to storm a Paris police station. A police investigation has been launched into the stabbing of an unidentified 17-year-old man who suffered multiple wounds close to the Champs Élysée.

He is in intensive care and another man, 23, died after crashing his motorbike into a concrete block. The Paris prosecutors office said 277 people have been formally placed in police custody, including 82 minors, for alleged offences. Police try to disperse PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris Most were for assault of police officers while other allegations include theft, vandalism and disturbing the public order.

One serious accident involved a driver losing control of a car that rammed into a restaurant's terrace, leaving two people wounded including one seriously. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 57 officers were wounded in total and noted that there was violence in 15 cities across France. Nuñez said that planned celebrations for the team's win on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, would go ahead as scheduled.

He warned that police would respond with firmness and determination to any potential violence. The PSG team will then be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace. Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle Saturday evening in Budapest, Hungary, where Paris Saint-Germain won by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final. Fans marched along the avenues near Paris Arc de Triomphe monument, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns.

Around 20000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, where police worked to contain the crowd. A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch chaotic scenes unfold The Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires to garbage and self-service bicycles in the streets. Cars were also set ablaze. Those who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighbourhood were dispersed, police said.

Football-related violence is a growing problem in France and there were similar scenes last year after PSG won their first Champions League title. On that occasion 201 people were injured in the French capital and police made more than 500 arrests across France





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Read more »