PSG Champions League Victory Marred by Violence in Paris and Across France

The Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG was marred by violence in Paris and across France, with one fan left dead and another in intensive care following widespread riots.

A lone Arsenal fan was jeered and mobbed by a group of PSG supporters in Paris in shocking scenes following the Champions League final. The Gunners were defeated in heartbreaking fashion in the showpiece event in Budapest on Saturday night, with Gabriel's penalty miss condemning them to a 4-3 loss in the shootout.

Arsenal supporters were left heartbroken following the game, and a viral video from Paris showed one being roughed up by a group of rival fans. In the clip, the individual was wearing a retro Arsenal top and attempted to make his way through a crowd of PSG supporters while on his bike. As he slowly tried to edge through the crowd, his shirt was being tugged and he was being pushed and mocked.

The group were chanting something at him in French, and a few individuals even grabbed him by the scruff of his neck. An Arsenal fan was mobbed and roughed up by PSG supporters in Paris in harrowing scenes The fan pleaded with the group to stop before he eventually managed to cycle away from them The Gunners supporter pleaded with the group to stop and was clearly left shocked by the scenes, before he eventually got away from the crowd, who continued to scream abuse.

However, as he began to cycle away, the PSG fans pushed him again and started to chase him just as the video ended. The incident came amid further shocking scenes in Paris and across France following PSG's victory, with one fan left dead and another in intensive care following widespread riots that led to the arrest of 400 people. There were particularly extraordinary outbreaks of chaos and disorder in Paris, Rennes, Strasbourg and Grenoble.

Fans set off fires and vandalised shops. One small group even tried to storm a Paris police station. A police investigation has also been launched into the stabbing of an unidentified 17-year-old man who suffered multiple wounds close to the Champs-Elysees. He is in intensive care and another man, 23, died after crashing his motorbike into a concrete block.

The Paris prosecutors' office said 277 people have been formally placed in police custody, including 82 minors, for alleged offences. Most were for assault of police officers while other allegations include theft, vandalism and disturbing the public order. The incident came amid shocking scenes across France following the Champions League final.

One fan dead and another in intensive care after violence in 15 French cities following PSG's win One serious accident involved a driver losing control of a car that rammed into a restaurant's terrace, leaving two people wounded including one seriously. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 57 officers were wounded in total and noted that there was violence in 15 cities across France.

Nunez said that planned celebrations for the team's win on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, would go ahead as scheduled. He warned that police would respond with firmness and determination to any potential violence. The PSG team will then be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace





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