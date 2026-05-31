PSG Champions League Victory Celebrations Marred by Violence, 780 Arrests, One Dead

Celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over Arsenal turned violent, with 780 arrests, 57 police injured, and a young man killed in a road accident. Authorities deploy 22,000 officers amid concerns of further unrest.

French authorities announced Sunday that 780 people were arrested across the country when overnight celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain 's Champions League victory over Arsenal were marred by violent clashes, and a road accident that killed a young man.

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Paris for the match and to revel in PSG's triumph in the final held in the Hungarian capital Budapest late Saturday. The match, which saw PSG secure a dramatic 2-1 win over Arsenal, sparked widespread jubilation among fans who had waited years for another European title.

However, the festivities quickly turned sour as some mobs clashed with police, around 22,000 of whom were deployed across France after unrest last year when PSG also won the competition. Highlighting an increased use of fireworks directed at law enforcement, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in a press briefing 57 security forces were injured and that there had been 219 participants injured in France, including eight seriously.

The Paris public prosecutor's office announced the death of a young man in his twenties after he crashed head-on into concrete blocks on a Paris ring road exit ramp on his motocross bike. Another young man was seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris allegedly over a robbery, the prosecutor's office added.

Nunez said a small number of thefts and lootings had taken place in around fifteen cities across the country and incidents of violence were recorded in 71 municipalities. The 780 arrests was a 32 percent increase compared to the celebrations of PSG's Champions League win last year, the minister noted. The scale of the violence prompted officials to express concern over the inability of some fans to celebrate peacefully.

Last year's celebrations had already seen significant unrest, leading to a heightened police presence this time around. Despite the heavy deployment, incidents still occurred, including the use of fireworks as weapons against officers in several locations. The death of the young motorcyclist was a tragic highlight of the night, with investigations ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

In addition, the knife attack left another individual hospitalized, though their condition has since stabilized. Looting reports came from multiple cities, including Lyon, Marseille, and Lille, though authorities said the overall damage was limited compared to previous years. The government has vowed to take a firm stance against any further violence during the planned victory parade on Sunday afternoon.

Around 100,000 people are expected to gather for a parade including the players on Sunday afternoon on the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower, before being received at the Elysee Palace by President Emmanuel Macron. Nunez promised a strong law enforcement response during the players' return celebrations and fines for obstructing traffic in the event of any intrusion onto the Paris ring road.

The district mayor of Paris's 8th arrondissement, home to the famed Champs-Elysees where 20,000 people converged after PSG's victory, called for zero gatherings on the iconic avenue as the only way to avoid further violence. On Saturday night, the Champs-Elysees avenue and its surroundings ceased to be a place of celebration and became an arena of urban guerrilla warfare, the town hall said in a statement.

Since it has become impossible to celebrate a match without descending into riots, the only common sense response is a new doctrine: zero gatherings, it demanded. Nunez dismissed the idea saying it would tie up almost half of the security deployment. Nearly 6,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed for security during the celebrations on Sunday. The situation highlights a growing challenge for French authorities in managing large-scale sporting celebrations, where enthusiasm often gives way to disorder.

The government is under pressure to find a balance between allowing fans to express their joy and maintaining public order. Meanwhile, PSG officials have appealed for calm, urging fans to celebrate responsibly. The club's management expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. As the parade gets underway, security forces remain on high alert, with drones and surveillance teams monitoring the crowds.

The outcome of Sunday's events will likely influence future strategies for handling major sports victories in France





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Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Violence Arrests France

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