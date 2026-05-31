PSG Celebrations Turn Sour as Fans Clash with Riot Police

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory celebrations turned into chaos as fans clashed with riot police, resulting in two deaths and nearly 200 injuries. The situation continued to deteriorate, with cars being set on fire, monuments and buildings being damaged, and shops being looted.

The celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain 's Champions League victory in Paris turned sour as fans clashed with riot police , resulting in two deaths and nearly 200 injuries.

The chaos began after the match, with fans marching through the streets, waving flags and setting off fireworks and flares. However, things quickly escalated as fans launched tear gas canisters into the road, prompting a response from the police. The situation continued to deteriorate, with cars being set on fire, monuments and buildings being damaged, and shops being looted. The police attempted to funnel the supporters down certain avenues, but the situation continued to spread throughout the city.

The interior minister, Laurent Nunez, said 57 officers were wounded, and nearly 800 people were arrested in the rioting. The police were also forced to respond to attempts to storm a police station and raid more shops. Despite the chaos, the victory parade at the Eiffel Tower is still planned to go ahead as scheduled, with six thousand police officers primed to attend





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Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Riot Police Victory Parade Eiffel Tower

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