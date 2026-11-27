Professional Sports Authenticator halts grading for English Mega Hyper Rare Pokémon ex cards due to manufacturing defects causing gold foil degradation. Collectors must review affected set impacts now.

The Professional Sports Authenticator has officially announced a suspension on accepting English-language Mega Hyper Rare Pokémon trading cards for authentication services. This decision affects high-value collectibles that utilize a gold foil design, specifically those featuring Mega Evolution Pokémon ex. The halt is a direct response to significant manufacturing inconsistencies that are causing physical deterioration of the cards even after they have been sealed.

Mechanism of Card Deterioration

PSA cited a specific manufacturing issue as the primary reason for ceasing these grading services. The affected cards, which are gold-covered versions of Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, have been observed to degrade over time. This deterioration occurs regardless of whether the cards are stored inside the protective PSA casing or other standard storage solutions. The structural integrity of the gold foil appears compromised by the initial production process.

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The rate and visual effect of this degradation vary wildly among different cards. In some instances, the gold surface fades completely, losing its intended luster. Other cards develop visible patches of discoloration that ruin the aesthetic appeal. A minority of cards remain unchanged, but the unpredictability makes grading unreliable for the entire subset.

Scope and Affected Expansions

This policy specifically targets English-language cards printed for the international market. Japanese versions of these cards are not affected by the problem because they are manufactured in a different location with different materials or processes. The issue impacts cards from seven specific sets that began with the 2025 Mega Expansion and continued through the Delta Reign expansion.

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Collectors who previously submitted these cards for authentication will receive their items back ungraded. The Professional Sports Authenticator will not charge any grading fees for these returned submissions. This policy applies to new submissions; however, cards already graded and sealed in previous years will retain their original certification details.

Impact on Collector Market and Valuations

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has seen a surge in high-value collectibles, with rare cards fetching hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Professional Sports Authenticator, which celebrated authenticating its one millionth Pokémon card in 2019, plays a critical role in maintaining market trust. By halting these grades, PSA is preventing inaccurate certifications that could mislead buyers regarding the long-term condition of the assets.

PSA warns that grades assigned to already-sealed cards in this series only reflect the card's condition at the exact moment of initial inspection. As time passes, the gold foil may continue to degrade, potentially lowering the physical value of the sealed asset. Collectors and investors must be aware that the sealed slab does not guarantee the preservation of the card's appearance indefinitely.

Future Steps for Affected Collectors

Owners of these specific Mega Hyper Rare cards are advised to hold onto their inventory without attempting to resubmit them for grading. The Professional Sports Authenticator has determined that there is no way to predict which individual cards will deteriorate. Consequently, any grading applied to this subset is considered inherently unstable over time.

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The Pokémon Company continues to produce various expansions, but this specific manufacturing defect has created a unique challenge for the grading industry. Buyers of these gold foil cards should conduct thorough due diligence before purchasing, understanding that the physical card may change appearance while inside the protective holder. This decision underscores the complexities involved in authenticating modern, complex printing techniques used in the Pokémon Trading Card Game.