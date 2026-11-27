A pristine PSA 10 Umbreon card sells for $216,000, highlighting the explosive growth in Pokémon TCG values and the unique market for Sylveon Collection promos.

A Gem Mint PSA 10 copy of the Umbreon card BW93 has sold for $216,000 at auction, reinforcing the extraordinary financial heights reached by high-grade Pokémon trading cards in 2026. This significant transaction adds another massive six-figure result to an already historic year for collectors and investors in the Pokémon TCG market. The sale underscores the intense demand for rare promotional items that were originally distributed in special collection boxes rather than standard booster packs.

The November auction result marks a specific data point in the fluctuating high-end market for these collectibles. While the price is substantial, it fell $48,000 short of the existing record set in September. An earlier PSA 10 example of the same card achieved $264,000 through Fanatics Collect on September 28, establishing a temporary benchmark for the card's value.

Also read This Surprising Retailer Sells Vince Camuto, Hunter, Gap, Nine West, & More—Starting at $13

Auction Decline and Market Dynamics

The latest $216,000 sale represents an 18.2% decline from the September benchmark, a shift that is statistically significant when analyzing high-value tangible assets. Despite this drop from the peak, the amount remains extraordinary for a card originally distributed in a collection box. This specific transaction highlights the volatility inherent in the niche market for graded Pokémon cards, where prices can swing dramatically over short periods.

Exponential Value Growth Since 2025

The financial trajectory of this card reveals a dramatic transformation in its market worth over a short timeframe. A Gem Mint example of Umbreon #BW93 sold for just $9,900 on eBay in July 2025. Compared to that earlier transaction, the latest $216,000 auction result represents an increase of $206,100. This surge amounts to approximately 2,082% growth in less than a year and a half, nearly 22 times the previous price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rarity and Collector Demand Drivers

Scarcity plays a pivotal role in the current valuation of the Umbreon BW93. Only 14 PSA 10 copies are currently recorded in the grading database, making it one of the more formidable and unheralded Eeveelution grails available to serious collectors. The limited population ensures that competition among buyers remains fierce for any pristine examples that enter the secondary market. This exclusivity helps explain why collectors are willing to spend such outrageous amounts for a perfect copy.

Historical Context of the Sylveon Promo

Unlike traditional booster-pack chase cards that dominate many high-end Pokémon auctions, Umbreon #BW93 originated in the Sylveon Collection. This special set was released on November 15, 2013, to celebrate Sylveon's arrival in the TCG. The collection box included four booster packs, a Sylveon figurine, a Fairy Energy card, and nine promotional Pokémon cards featuring Eevee and all eight of its evolutions. The card features a distinctive Cosmos holofoil treatment and artwork credited to the entire The Pokémon Company Art Team, a distinction held by only 15 other cards.

Future Market Outlook and Trends

It remains to be seen if another Gem Mint copy will eventually surpass the $264,000 record set in September. The market has clearly undergone a dramatic transformation in a remarkably short period, even if the latest result suggests that prices are not necessarily destined to climb indefinitely. Umbreon's latest showing fits rather neatly into a broader pattern of extraordinary demand for Eevee's various evolutions, signaling sustained interest in this specific subset of Pokémon memorabilia.